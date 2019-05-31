14.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Short ball on off, Hafeez is early on his pull. It goes to fine leg but it's well short of the fielder there who gets it on a couple of bounces. They take a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Hafeez lets it carry to the keeper. The Pakistani supporters here are booing the West Indies players for the amount of short balls being bowled here.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Sarfaraz pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, SA taps it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sarfaraz plays it to the man at point.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hafeez defends it to see off the over. It has been an eventful over. 8 runs and a wicket have come from the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, this time Hafeez misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two. Thomas overcorrects his line and bowls it full on the pads, Hafeez flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs and puts in a dive to his left but cannot stop it from going to the fence.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark and this will give Hafeez bucket loads of confidence. Length ball outside off. He offers him width and Hafeez slaps it through point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full on middle, Hafeez defends it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! What an outstanding catch by Shai Hope. It is his third catch today. Thomas bowls it short and wide outside off, Azam looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Hope where he dives with both hands and takes a stunner of a catch. A much-needed wicket for West Indies. Pakistan needed him to stay till the end but unfortunately he has thrown it away.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle and off, Azam ducks under it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sarfaraz turns it away to fine leg and gets a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz defends it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Babar runs it down to third man and gets a single. The fielder at first slip dives to his right to stop the run but cannot do so.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Sarfaraz pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Azam leaves it alone.
11.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Back of a length ball outside off, Ahmed plays it uppishly wide of third man for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single wide of point.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled handsomely! Thomas bangs it in short, Azam was waiting for it and pulls it away over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep from Pooran. Good length ball on middle and leg, Babar flicks it wide of deep square leg. Pooran stationed at deep square leg runs to his left and puts in a dive to stop the ball from going to the fence. He manages to do so and they get a couple.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a fuller ball on off, Babar strokes it to mid on.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Brathwaite. Full on leg, Sarfaraz flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. 5 runs have come from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Ahmed does well to duck under it.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Azam nudges it towards square leg for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! This could prove costly. Short and outside off, Azam cuts it towards point where Hetmyer goes for the catch but spills it. He went with both hands but still could not grab it. He went in the wrong direction for the catch.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Azam defends it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Azam looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.