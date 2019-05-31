4.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Bravo flicks to mid-wicket. He was looking for a quick run but Gayle straightaway says no.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Bravo blocks it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high! It is on middle and leg, Bravo ducks under it. The square leg umpire signals wide to the umpire and it has been wided. The decision is booed by the Pakistan supporters in the crowd.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Gayle flicks it to the on side and gives the strike to the new man.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Finally some rub of the green going Pakistan's way. Amir bowls it on a length around off, Hope looks to go over covers. He gets a top edge on it and the ball goes high in the air. Hafeez runs to his left and takes a good catching tumbling as the ball was going away from him.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hope follows the boundary with a front foot defense.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but no one has the chance to catch it. Length ball outside off, Hope hits it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and Hope this time nails the pull shot but straight to the fielder in the deep. Another single. 16 from this over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, Hope ducks under it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! It is the slower one from Ali. Gayle is a touch foxed by it. He looks to go again but is early in the shot. Hence, it goes a lot squarer on the leg side just for a single as there is a fielder in the deep.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive biggies! Gayle wants to end this early. Fuller again and it is in Gayle's arc. He lofts it over the bowler's head and it clears the rope by just.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is right off the middle and it sails into the stands. Fuller this time and on middle, Gayle clears his front leg and tonks it over the long on fence. With this biggie, he goes past Ab de Villiers as the batsman with the most number of sixes in a World Cup.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Up in the air... lands in no man's land. Gayle looks to clear mid-wicket but it hits the higher portion of the bat. It lands in the mid-wicket region for a brace.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. length ball outside off, Hope throws his bat at it but it just misses the outside edge by just. Sarfaraz puts a stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Chipped but safe. As I said nothing has gone Pakistan's way. Fuller ball on the pads, Hope looks to flick but ends up chipping it wide and right of the bowler. Amir was seeing whether it carries or not and it does not.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Bouncer on off, Hope looks to pull but does not time it well. It falls in no man's land at deep mid-wicket and they get an easy two.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Hope strokes it to the man at cover. The fielder there misfields but it does not cost.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off pole this time, the length is similar. Hope goes back and defends it onto the ground.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Through covers but only for a couple! Width on offer outside off, it is on a length. Hope slaps it but not off the middle and bags a brace.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for lbw, turned down. Length ball on the pads, Gayle looks to flick but it hits him on his pad. They put in a big appeal but the umpire is not interested. The ball was pitching outside leg and Hawk Eye later on confirms it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and another boundary. Fuller outside off, Gayle swings his bat at it but gets a thick outside edge which flies down the third man region for a boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge! Nothing has gone Pakistan's way here. Ali bowls a short ball on the body. It is a well directed bouncer. Gayle looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Gayle hits it to the fielder at mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Shai cuts it towards point and gets a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hassan misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Hope looks to flick but misses and the ball goes to the left of the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball on middle and off, Hope defends it to mid on.
0.6 over (1 Run) Hope gets off the mark and also keeps the strike. It is on the pads, Shai flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) This time drives it to the fielder at cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nice drive but straight to the man at mid off. Full on off, Hope drives it crisply but straight to the man at mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball first up for Hope. It is on middle and leg, Shai tucks it to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) The chase is off the mark. Full on off, Gayle flicks it towards mid-wicket and sets off on his bike. Zaman has a shy at the bowler's end and he hits the stumps but Gayle was comfortably in.
0.1 over (0 Run) Amir starts right on the money here. Full on middle and off. It nips in after pitching. Gayle does well to block it.