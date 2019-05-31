4.6 overs (0 Run) Now bowls it straight on the fourth stump line. Azam leaves it to see off the over.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice flick. Length ball on off, Azam flicks it to towards square leg and calls for two straightaway. He gets it with ease.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball going away with the angle, Azam has no interest to drive it and leaves it alone.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, no swing on this one. Babar leaves it alone.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Better line and length this. He hits the length hard on off, Azam blocks it off the back foot.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hit me ball this. Cottrell bowls a juicy full toss on off, Babar drives it excellently through covers for a boundary. Azam is in great form and with this drive he just shows it.
3.6 overs (3 Runs) Full on middle, Azam flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs. 10 runs have come from the over. Big over for Pakistan.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) Length delivery again outside off, Zaman slaps it through covers. The batsmen get three runs.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot from Fakhar Zaman. Length delivery outside off, Zaman cuts it through point for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Zaman defends it off the back foot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Zaman defends it off the front foot.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Zaman drives it to mid on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! West Indies draw first blood. All the pressure Cottrell was building on Imam has finally paid off. It is not the best of balls but Cottrell won't mind. Length ball on the leg side, Imam looks to pull but ends up gloving it behind to the keeper. Shai Hope moves to his right and takes an easy catch. Sheldon Cottrell brings out his trademark salute celebration and the West Indies players are ecstatic. Just the start the men from Caribbean would have wanted.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imam defends it solidly.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Imam pushes it to the man at point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On the leg side now. It is on middle and leg, Zaman flicks it to square leg and gets a one.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar looks in the mood today. Cottrell bowls it on a length outside off, Zaman smashes it over covers and gets a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe. Cottrell bowls it on the pads, Imam flicks it uppishly towards square leg and gets a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish. Length ball outside off, Fakhar shoulders arms to it. Good over for Pakistan. 10 runs off it. Not the start West Indies skipper would have wanted.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Holder pulls his length back and corrects his line. It is on middle and leg. The ball comes in after pitching. Zaman looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the body.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! First one of the day and it is a huge one. Holder is guilty of bowling it full on the pads, Zaman takes full toll of it and smashes his flick over the square leg fence for a maximum.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Zaman leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imam gets off the mark with a gentle push towards cover.
1.1 overs (3 Runs) First runs off the bat. Full from Holder first up and Zaman drives it through mid off. The ball does not have the legs to go to the fence and they run three.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another good ball to finish the over. For the first time it is full and it comes in to the left-hander. Imam looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) Close! Cottrell was excited but the keeper was not. Good length ball outside off, Imam looks to play it away from the body. The ball goes past his outside edge. Cottrell appeals but the keeper does not go up.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full toss on off. Luckily it is not a beamer and Imam blocks it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good ball. Length ball just outside off. Imam tentatively looks to defend it but the ball moves away from him and misses the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Hits the length hard on the fourth stump line. Imam does not get on the way of the ball and shoulders arms to it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it closer to the off stump. Imam lets it carry to the keeper.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Not the ideal start but there is a hint of away swing so that will give Cottrell some confidence. It is outside off and on the wrong side of the tramline. Imam leaves it alone and the umpire signals it as wide.