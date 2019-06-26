 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 26 June 2019 15:51 IST

India are currently third in the points table of the ongoing World Cup 2019 with four wins in five matches.

Virat Kohli has scored three consecutive half-centuries in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

India will look to maintain an unbeaten streak when they take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The team has won four out of five matches, with one abandoned due to rain, and need two more wins in four matches to seal a semi-final berth. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one match and lost four, besides a washed out meeting with South Africa. Going into the next match, MS Dhoni's batting approach and position in the middle order will be the Indian team management's primary concern.

When is the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 27, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match be played?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match begin?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34 World Cup 2019
Highlights
  • India are at third place in the points table
  • West Indies are out of contention for a place in the semis
  • MS Dhoni's batting approach will be team management's primary concern
India vs West Indies: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
World Cup 2019 Preview: Unbeaten India Face Edgy West Indies In Run-Up To Semi-Finals
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Nets Ahead Of India
