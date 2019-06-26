India will look to maintain an unbeaten streak when they take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The team has won four out of five matches, with one abandoned due to rain, and need two more wins in four matches to seal a semi-final berth. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one match and lost four, besides a washed out meeting with South Africa. Going into the next match, MS Dhoni's batting approach and position in the middle order will be the Indian team management's primary concern.

When is the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 27, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match be played?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match begin?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)