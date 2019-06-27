 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 34, Old Trafford, Manchester, Jun 27, 2019
West Indies WI
VS
IND India
Match yet to begin

West Indies vs India Live Score, World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India Face Tricky West Indies Test

Updated:27 June 2019 14:28 IST

West Indies vs India Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India need two wins to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final berth.

West Indies vs India Live Score, World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India Face Tricky West Indies Test
WI vs IND Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: India aim to continue their unbeaten streak. © AFP

India will look to maintain an unbeaten streak when they take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The team has won four out of five matches, with one abandoned due to rain, and need two more wins in four matches to seal a semi-final berth. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one match and lost four, besides a washed out meeting with South Africa. Going into the next match, MS Dhoni's batting approach and position in the middle order will be the Indian team management's primary concern. Dhoni's painfully slow approach against the Afghanistan yielded 28 off 52 balls and he was roundly criticised. Even the normally restrained Sachin Tendulkar questioned the approach. "There was no positive intent," the usually reticent Tendulkar's observed on a TV channel. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.

  • 14:28 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    No forecast of rain!

    No cloud in the sky in Manchester. It's bright and sunny. An uninterrupted game could be expected.
  • 14:23 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Happy Birthday Pietersen!

    Check what former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wants in present this birthday! 
  • 14:20 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Stage set!

    The team is on deck and ready to go at Trent Bridge. Coin toss in 10 minutes. First ball in just under 40 minutes.
  • 14:18 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Huddle talks before the toss!

    Huddle talks are on before the toss! 
  • 14:14 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Milestone waiting for Kohli!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli will need to score 37 runs in order to become the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs. Virat currently has 19, 963 runs to his name and is just 37 runs short of the record that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brain Lara hold.
  • 14:07 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Ganguly wants India to bat!

    Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly wants Indian team to bat if they win toss at Old Trafford. 
  • 13:59 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Practice hard!

    Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul practice hard ahead of West Indies'encounter.
  • 13:57 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    India's bowling coach speaks about Shami!

    India's bowling coach has something to say about Mohammad Shami's new avatar!
  • 13:54 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Weather update!

    Sun is shining at Old Trafford! 
  • 13:53 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Sachin Tendulkar speaks!

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that Hardik Pandya should be promoted up in the batting order if India get the flying start!
  • 13:50 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Fans cheer for team India!

    Indian fans cheer for Indian players while they go back to the dressing room.
  • 13:35 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Big game!

    It's going to be a cracker of a contest between India and West Indies!


  • 13:25 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Ian Bishop's chit-chat with Bhuvneshwar!

    Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop chats with India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 
  • 13:23 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Eyes on Shankar!

    Eyes will be on India's new number 4, Vijay Shankar. He has been called a three dimensional player! 
  • 13:22 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Bumrah speaks about his journey!

    India speedster Jasprit Bumrah speaks about his journey. Check here.
  • 13:20 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Throwback!

    When India met West Indies in World Cup 2015! 
  • 13:17 (IST)Jun 27, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of West Indies vs India match in a World Cup 2019. 
