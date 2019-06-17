West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan Strikes Again, Sends Dangerous Nicholas Pooran Packing
West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: After the departure of dangerous Chris Gayle, West Indies are rebuilding their innings against Bangladesh in Taunton.
Bangladesh were keeping the West Indies on a tight leash in their World Cup clash at Taunton on Monday after dismissing star opener Chris Gayle for a duck. When Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to field, he admitted he was hoping to take advantage of a pitch that might help his bowlers. Mashrafe's decision paid off as the West Indies were contained to a sedate 94-1 from the first 22 overs. Evin Lewis was on 49 from 57 balls, while Shai Hope had made 37 from 62 deliveries. West Indies opener Gayle was on familiar turf at Taunton, where he played for English county Somerset, but he failed to deliver the hoped-for fireworks. Gayle was expected to wreak havoc in the tournament, but the big-hitting 39-year-old has only managed scores of 50, 21 and 36. Once again Gayle looked out of sorts against Bangladesh as he poked at the ball with little power. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:10 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Cheers for Bangladesh!Bangladeshi fans are building the atmosphere in Taunton, cheering for their team.
The Bangladesh fans are making lots of noise at Taunton!#CWC19 | #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/L3FrqJ16Nn
- 16:57 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Fifty for Shai Hope!Shai Hope hits 13th ODI fifty. What a convincing knock it is from Shai Hope! He is composed and looking solid.
Shai Hope gets to his half-century from 75 balls.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
West Indies are 139/2 after 28 overs. #WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vfRsL2cQb1
- 16:54 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Don't forget Andre Russell!Big man, Andra Russell is yet to come and ICC has some warning for the crowd. Check here!
Especially good advice for when Andre Russell is batting!#WIvBAN #MenInMaroon #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/uZ5OeoOayU— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
- 16:47 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
OUT!After setting a proper platform for West Indies, Evin Lewis has departed. He played a terrific 67-ball 70-run knock laced with 6 fours and two sixes. Shakib Al Hasan provides major breakthrough to Bangladesh.
Evin Lewis finds long-off and Shakib Al Hasan has his first wicket of the day. #WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Vnjy0fQFuT— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
- 16:38 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Fifty for Evin LewisFifty! Ewin Lewis brings up his 4th ODI fifty. A perfect time to play a convincing knock.
50 for Evin Lewis!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
It arrives from 58 balls and West Indies are 95/1 after 22.1 overs. #WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xLlDlJ1GFI
- 16:35 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Happy Birthday to Bangladesh head coach!Oh! Its Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes' birthday. Best wishes to former England cricketer. He must be expecting some gift from Bangladesh team!
Happy birthday to Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes!— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2019
Will his players deliver him the perfect gift with a win over West Indies in the @cricketworldcup? pic.twitter.com/YROHUNGLML
- 15:16 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
OUT!And the big man goes! Chris Gayle tried to hit a good length delivery by Mohammad Saifuddin and ended up gloving it to the wicketkeeper. Gayle departs for a duck off 13 deliveries.
Chris Gayle departs for a 13-ball duck! An excellent start with the ball for Bangladesh - Saifuddin with the breakthrough. #WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/1jvLWvi0AY— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
- 14:55 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Taunton is excited, are you?Taunton is having some electrifying atmosphere with fans cheering for their respective teams.
The atmosphere is bubbling in Taunton! Who else is excited for #WIvBAN? pic.twitter.com/tARDmfvsW5— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
- 14:38 (IST)Jun 17, 2019
Playing XIWest Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon GabrielBangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman