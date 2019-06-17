Bangladesh were keeping the West Indies on a tight leash in their World Cup clash at Taunton on Monday after dismissing star opener Chris Gayle for a duck. When Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to field, he admitted he was hoping to take advantage of a pitch that might help his bowlers. Mashrafe's decision paid off as the West Indies were contained to a sedate 94-1 from the first 22 overs. Evin Lewis was on 49 from 57 balls, while Shai Hope had made 37 from 62 deliveries. West Indies opener Gayle was on familiar turf at Taunton, where he played for English county Somerset, but he failed to deliver the hoped-for fireworks. Gayle was expected to wreak havoc in the tournament, but the big-hitting 39-year-old has only managed scores of 50, 21 and 36. Once again Gayle looked out of sorts against Bangladesh as he poked at the ball with little power. (LIVE SCORECARD)