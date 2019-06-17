 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan Strikes Again, Sends Dangerous Nicholas Pooran Packing

Updated:17 June 2019 17:22 IST
West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: After the departure of dangerous Chris Gayle, West Indies are rebuilding their innings against Bangladesh in Taunton.

WI vs BAN Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: Shakib removes Pooran, Hope solid © AFP

Bangladesh were keeping the West Indies on a tight leash in their World Cup clash at Taunton on Monday after dismissing star opener Chris Gayle for a duck. When Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to field, he admitted he was hoping to take advantage of a pitch that might help his bowlers. Mashrafe's decision paid off as the West Indies were contained to a sedate 94-1 from the first 22 overs. Evin Lewis was on 49 from 57 balls, while Shai Hope had made 37 from 62 deliveries. West Indies opener Gayle was on familiar turf at Taunton, where he played for English county Somerset, but he failed to deliver the hoped-for fireworks. Gayle was expected to wreak havoc in the tournament, but the big-hitting 39-year-old has only managed scores of 50, 21 and 36. Once again Gayle looked out of sorts against Bangladesh as he poked at the ball with little power. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 17:22 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another boundary for Shimron Hetmyer! This time he swings his arms towards mid-wicket for a four. 
  • 17:22 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Shimron Hetmyer hits boundary between square leg and leg gully.
  • 17:15 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    OUT!

    Nicholas Pooran, who was looking solid, is gone. Trying to clear the park, he was caught on long-on. He departs at 25. 
  • 17:10 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Cheers for Bangladesh!

    Bangladeshi fans are building the atmosphere in Taunton, cheering for their team. 



  • 17:06 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    West Indies in commanding position!

    West Indies, after suffering an early loss in the form of Chris Gayle, have got themselves in commanding position with a well-set Shai Hope and firing Pooran at crease. West Indies are 151/2 after 30 overs. 
  • 17:03 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    SIX!

    Now, it is very clear that Pooran has come with an aggressive mindset. This time he hits Mosaddek for a huge six over long-off. 
  • 17:02 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Shai Hope makes Bangladesh hopeless!

    Bangladesh become hopeless when Shai Hope plays against them. We are not saying this but his past few innings against Bangladesh are! (146*, 108*, 109, 87, 74 and 50* are his scores in past few matches against Bangladesh.)
  • 16:58 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    A perfect square drive from Pooran's bat. He is in fine touch. 
  • 16:57 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Fifty for Shai Hope!

    Shai Hope hits 13th ODI fifty. What a convincing knock it is from Shai Hope! He is composed and looking solid. 
  • 16:54 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Don't forget Andre Russell!

    Big man, Andra Russell is yet to come and ICC has some warning for the crowd. Check here! 


  • 16:51 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Nicholas Pooran is having a good run in World Cup 2019. First boundary for him. He hits it past backward point to earn a boundary. 
  • 16:47 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    OUT!

    After setting a proper platform for West Indies, Evin Lewis has departed. He played a terrific 67-ball 70-run knock laced with 6 fours and two sixes. Shakib Al Hasan provides major breakthrough to Bangladesh. 


  • 16:46 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    SIX!

    Evin Lewis has started firing now! A huge six towards deep mid-wicket. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another boundary! Lewis is in fine touch today.
  • 16:44 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    A perfect sweep by Lewis as he earns a boundary.  
  • 16:40 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    100 comes up for West Indies!

    And 100 comes up for West Indies after 22.4 overs. They are in a commanding position after an early loss. 
  • 16:38 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Fifty for Evin Lewis

    Fifty! Ewin Lewis brings up his 4th ODI fifty. A perfect time to play a convincing knock.


  • 16:35 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Happy Birthday to Bangladesh head coach!

    Oh! Its Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes' birthday. Best wishes to former England cricketer. He must be expecting some gift from Bangladesh team!


  • 16:29 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    It was a short delivery and Lewis hits it for a boundary to fine leg. 
  • 16:23 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Mosaddek Hossain, a 23-year old right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
  • 16:17 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    West Indies are setting a platform here. Shai Hope gets a perfect timing in this stroke and hits a boundary towards deep extra cover. Elegant!
  • 15:58 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    One bounce and four! The boundary over mid-wicket brings up the fifty for West Indies. Another solid stroke from Evin Lewis. 
  • 15:56 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    A cautious start for West Indies!

    West Indies after the loss of Chris Gayle are tackling Bangladesh bowlers cautiously. West Indies 45-1 after 12 overs. 
  • 15:50 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    SIX!

    Its a biggie! Evin Lewis swings his arms to clear the rope towards wide long-off.
  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Shai Hope is the key man!

    Shai Hope is looking in sublime touch and could prove a key man for West Indies. 
  • 15:38 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    It's in the gap! A gorgeous looking shot towards extra cover by Shai Hope. Simply magnificent!
  • 15:29 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another boundary! Now, West Indies are making 6th over count. This time it was Lewis and he hits it towards sweeper cover. 
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wow, what a shot! Perfectly executed, Shai Hope swings his arms into the gap through mid-wicket. 
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Bangladesh dominating!

    End of 5 overs, West Indies 8-1. Bangladesh are completely dominating against men in red. 
  • 15:18 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Shai Hope comes in!

    Shai Hope, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    OUT!

    And the big man goes! Chris Gayle tried to hit a good length delivery by Mohammad Saifuddin and ended up gloving it to the wicketkeeper. Gayle departs for a duck off 13 deliveries. 


  • 15:12 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for West Indies! Lewis waits for the delivery and then hits it to the perfection.
  • 15:10 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Shorter boundaries!

    As the boundaries are short, West Indies batsmen, with most being hitters, will be having an edge over Bangladesh. 
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Maiden!

    Mashrafe Mortaza bowls maiden over.
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Mashrafe Mortaza opens attack!

    Mashrafe Mortaza has opened the bowling attack with dangerous Chris Gayle on strike. 
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Different master plans!

    Both West Indies and Bangladesh have come with different master plans. Windies have no spinners in their playing XI while Bangladesh have arrived with three spinners.
  • 14:55 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Taunton is excited, are you?

    Taunton is having some electrifying atmosphere with fans cheering for their respective teams.  


  • 14:53 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Sun is out and there are little chances of rain. The ground is not big so runs are expected to flow. The pitch has a lot for pacers and batsmen. Spinners won't have much say.
  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Changes in playing XI

    Both sides have made one change each. For West Indies, Darren Bravo has replaced Carlos Brthwaite. While, Liton Das has come in place of Mithun in Sri Lanka squad. 
  • 14:38 (IST)Jun 17, 2019

    Playing XI

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article
