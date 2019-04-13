 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virender Sehwag Names His India Squad For World Cup 2019

Updated: 13 April 2019 21:19 IST

Virender Sehwag represented India in three World Cups. He was also part of the triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign.

Virender Sehwag Names His India Squad For World Cup 2019
Seven India players from the 2015 World Cup are part of Virender Sehwag's 2019 World Cup squad © AFP

India are set to announce their 15-man World Cup squad on Monday, but fans and experts alike have already been pitching in to let their opinions known on who should be part of the squad set to play the showpiece cricket tournament from May 30 onwards in England and Wales. Virender Sehwag, a veteran of three World Cups for India, including the triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign, has also named fifteen players who he thinks should represent the country in the 2019 World Cup.

"My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements," Sehwag describes his squad in the tweet. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are the seven players from the last World Cup who Sehwag has said should also be part of this squad.

The others he has named in his squad are Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

Ambati Rayudu is a notable exclusion from Sehwag's squad. Rayudu was part of the 2015 World Cup squad and has since then been a regular part of India's ODI squad. Last year, he retired from red ball cricket, opting not to play the Ranji season, to focus on limited-overs cricket. However, his form in IPL 2019 has not been the greatest.

Senior players Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane also miss out from Sehwag's prescribed squad.

Three "net bowlers" are also set to accompany the Indian World Cup squad to England to help the team train.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India are set to announce their 15-man squad on Monday
  • The World Cup starts from May 30 in England and Wales
  • Ambati Rayudu does not find a place in Sehwag's team
