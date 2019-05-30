 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Lord's Ahead Of World Cup 2019

Updated: 30 May 2019 11:47 IST

Virat Kohli will be the fulcrum of India's famed batting line-up during the World Cup that begins in England and Wales on Thursday.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled by renowned Madame Tussauds museum. © Twitter

Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled by renowned Madame Tussauds museum at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday to mark the launch of World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli's wax statue will be on display at Madame Tussauds in London for the duration of the quadrennial tournament that concludes on July 14. Virat Kohli's wax statue has been dressed in the official Indian limited-overs kit. The shoes and gloves were donated by the Indian skipper himself. From Thursday onward, Kohli's statue will feature alongside legends such as Usain Bolt, Mo Farah and fellow Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world right now, will hold the key to India's chances in the quadrennial event where he is expected to cross 11,000 ODI runs and also add a few more hundreds to his tally of 41.

Although this will be the third World Cup for Virat Kohli but it will be the first time that he will be leading the team. 

"It is the most challenging World Cup, any team can upset any any team. Team will have to adapt very quickly," Kohli said at the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai last week.

"We expect all kind of scores in the World Cup, but there would be few high scoring games looking at the predictions," Virat Kohli added.

India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's wax statue will be on display at Madame Tussauds in London
  • The shoes and gloves were donated by the Indian skipper himself
  • India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5
