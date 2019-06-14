 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Can Intimidate Any Batsmen With Agility On Field, Says R Sridhar

Updated: 14 June 2019 10:51 IST

India have been clinical in all three departments of the game so far in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Can Intimidate Any Batsmen With Agility On Field, Says R Sridhar
India's fielding has improved immensely since Virat Kohli took charge of the team. © AFP

Team India are one of the best fielding sides in world cricket thanks to the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Ever since, Virat took over the reigns from MS Dhoni in all formats of the game, he has made fitness a top priority in the Indian camp. In a World Cup 2019 league stage match against Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side outplayed their opponents in all three departments of the game. When India came out to defend their total of 352, Ravindra Jadeja who was fielding as a substitute for injured Shikhar Dhawan took an exceptional catch, diving forward to remove dangerous Glenn Maxwell. The dismissal  helped India defeat the defending champions by 36 runs. India's fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar was upbeat about the team's performance on the field.

"We have two guys, Virat (Kohli) and Jadeja, who are very intimidating to the position. They can intimidate any batsman, and they are prowling in the 30-yard range," Sridhar told reporters after India's third match against New Zealand was called off due to rain on Thursday. 

The fielding coach also lavished praise on India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his improvements on the field. "Bumrah is probably one of the hardest workers as far as fielding goes. From when he joined the team in 2016 to what he is now, he's a massive improvement, although still a work in progress, but a massive improvement," Sridhar said.

The 48-year-old further mentioned that there are guys in the team who are not naturally athletic like Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal, but it is good to see them work hard during the training sessions to attain a fitness level which is at par with international standards.

"One area is we try to educate them with awareness with respect to fielding, and we try to work on fitness. Obviously, (Shankar) Basu (strength and conditioning coach), works a lot on their fitness as well. We've got a lead-up to this tournament to work with Chahal, Bumrah, Kedar, guys like this, who are willing to work really hard and to work on their skills. So that really helped," Sridhar added.

If rain doesn't play spoilsport, India's next challenge will be against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The marquee clash is set to take place in Manchester at the Old Trafford.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • R Sridhar was happy with Bumrah's rise as a fielder
  • The fielding coach lavished praise on Team India's fielding efforts
  • India will lock horns with Pakistan in their next game at Old Trafford
Related Articles
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
"Ready To Take That Game On": Virat Kohli On India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Clash
"Ready To Take That Game On": Virat Kohli On India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Clash
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan's Injury
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Clash Abandoned Due To Rain
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Clash Abandoned Due To Rain
India vs New Zealand Highlights, World Cup 2019: Match Abandoned Due To Rain
India vs New Zealand Highlights, World Cup 2019: Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.