World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"It Wasn't Coming Off": Virat Kohli On MS Dhoni's Struggle To Hit Boundaries

Updated: 01 July 2019 12:07 IST
India lost the World Cup 2019 match to England on Sunday, with MS Dhoni at crease.

MS Dhoni's performance at the World Cup 2019 has raised several questions © AFP

MS Dhoni's performance at the World Cup has raised several questions on his efficacy as a finisher. While India was chasing a stiff total in the match against England in Birmingham on Sunday, MS Dhoni started slowly and failed to hit boundaries towards the end. India lost the match to England by 31 runs with MS Dhoni at the crease. "I think MS (Dhoni) was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off," India skipper Virat Kohli said after the match.

"They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. We have to sit and assess and improve on things in the next game," he added.

MS Dhoni's unbeaten stand of 39 runs with Kedar Jadhav also came under severe criticism for lacking intent once again by fans and media.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had also highlighted Dhoni and Jadhav's lack of intent during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match.

Tendulkar was critical of MS Dhoni's 52-ball 28 runs which slowed the run-rate for India. He also suggested MS Dhoni's partnership with Kedar Jadhav was slow and they lacked positive intent.

With India set to take on Bangladesh on Tuesday, Kohli might opt to bring in changes in his middle order. 

Highlights
  • India lost the World Cup 2019 match to England on Sunday
  • MS Dhoni's performance at the World Cup 2019 has not been up to the mark
  • MS Dhoni's unbeaten stand with Kedar Jadhav was also criticised
