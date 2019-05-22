The Indian cricket team arrived in London on Wednesday for the World Cup 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side's arrival comes a few days ahead of their first warm-up match against New Zealand on May 25 at the Kennington Oval in London. A formidable Indian team will be vying for their third World Cup trophy, with their first match in the World Cup 2019 slated to take place on June 5 against South Africa.

The Indian cricket team had departed from Mumbai on Wednesday midnight and reached their destination via Dubai.

Kohli will be leading the Indian cricket team for the first time in the 50-over format. India, who are one of the tournament favourites, had last clinched the coveted trophy in 2011.

The Indian team boasts of experienced campaigners and young talents in the World Cup 2019. Kohli feels it will be the "most challenging World Cup" while coach Ravi Shastri said veteran MS Dhoni will play a big role in the quadrennial showpiece, beginning on May 30.

Dhoni will be featuring in his fourth World Cup. A veteran of 341 One-Day International (ODI) matches, Dhoni has amassed 10,500 runs at an average of over 50. He also holds the highest score of an unbeaten 183 and will be a vital cog in the middle order for the national team.

The 37-year-old's strike rate has gone down in the last few years but in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, he showed that he can still finish the games for his side.