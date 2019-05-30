Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II before the beginning of the World Cup 2019, where he will lead the Indian team for the first time in the 50-over ICC showpiece event. The Indian skipper visited the iconic Buckingham Palace along with other captains of the World Cup 2019 participating teams ahead of the Opening Party at the Mall on Wednesday. While many Indians were soaked up in joy and pride, some came up with hilarious comments on Virat Kohli's photographs with Queen Elizabeth on social media.

"Captains including @Eoin16 and @imVkohli met Her Majesty and His Royal Highness before joining a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace," The Royal Family captioned a picture of the Queen looking at Virat Kohli.

Captains including @Eoin16 and @imVkohli met Her Majesty and His Royal Highness before joining a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/AjS5eZBrVH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 29, 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined in saying: "Skipper meets the Queen #CWC19".

Reacting on the pictures, some Indian fans reminded Kohli of the Kohinoor diamond that was taken from India and is now part of the Crown Jewels.

The reminders came much in shape of memes that left Twitter in splits.

Kohinoor maang le — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

Lage hath hamara Kohinoor Heera bhi de do — (@SavageClown666) May 29, 2019

— Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) May 29, 2019

Queen: Is baar World Cup ham hi jeetenge, Mr. Koli.

Kohli: Lagi Kohinoor ki shart!! pic.twitter.com/EVIw8Wv2ig — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) May 30, 2019

#ViratKohli- Kohinoor toh Diya nai.. magar cup toh mein hi leke jaunga https://t.co/3TUOzTrgnE — Naughtius Maximus (@lordfartvader) May 30, 2019

When you realize India still has the real Kohinoor!

IT'S KOHLINOOR.

#ICCWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/djkoTDFMII — vikash sharma vicky (@vicky_sbl) May 30, 2019

The World Cup 2019, to be played in a round-robin format, started on Thursday with England taking on South Africa in the opener in London.

Kohli-led India will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on June 5.

India have won the World Cup title twice in 1983 and 2011.

MS Dhoni, who led India to their second title in 2011, will guide the team and captain Kohli with his experience from behind the stumps in the ongoing edition.