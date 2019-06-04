 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Will Like To Discuss Man-To-Man": Virat Kohli Hits Back At Kagiso Rabada's Remarks

Updated: 04 June 2019 20:32 IST

Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada will face off in the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 clash on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada have set the tone for the much-awaited India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 clash with a verbal spat. South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada had recently called Virat Kohli "immature" following his face-off with the India skipper during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. "I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy," Rabada told thecricketmonthly.com. "Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada added.

Kohli was unaware of Rabada's remarks until the question popped up in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday and then he hit back at the South African pace spearhead and said he would like to discuss the matter man-to-man.

"Well I have played against Kagiso Rabada many times, will like to discuss man-to-man," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to shoulder injury while Lungi Ngidi will miss the India clash due to a hamstring injury.

Kohli believes whether Ngidi and Steyn feature for South Africa against or not, Rabada is always going to be a world class bowler and a threat to any side he plays against.

Kohli will carry the onus for batting while Rabada will be the vital cog in South Africa's pace department.

The Virat Kohli-led side will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing their third match in the quadrennial event after having lost to hosts England and Bangladesh.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli and Rabada will face off in the India vs South Africa clash
  • Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to shoulder injury
  • South Africa will be playing their third match in the quadrennial event
