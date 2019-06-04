 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa

Updated: 04 June 2019 20:07 IST

India will be taking on South Africa in the World Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday.

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa
Virat Kohli thanked German football star Thomas Mueller for his support to Indian team. © Twitter

As the Indian cricket team gears up to lock horns with South Africa in their World Cup 2019 opener at Southampton, skipper Virat Kohli reflected his high spirits and shared a picture of him having a good laugh. The right-handed batsman, who is consistently active on social media, took to Twitter to share a picture in which he could be seen laughing. "A good laugh is the best medicine," Virat captioned the picture.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to begin their World Cup campaign on a high note while South Africa will be dispirited after back-to-back defeats but will be keen to fight back.

A spicy contest could be on the cards between Virat Kohli and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada after the bowler tagged the Indian skipper "immature".

"I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy," Rabada told thecricketmonthly.com, when asked about his face-off with Kohli during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

"Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada added.

While India will be on the job against South Africa on Wednesday, the key match which everyone has eyes on is the one against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16.

Earlier, Virat Kohli thanked German football star Thomas Mueller for his support to Indian team via a special message on Twitter.

Kohli also expressed gratitude towards Sunil Chettri and the Indian football team for wishing the cricketers team and also wished them success for the upcoming King's Cup.

India is participating in King's Cup after 38 years and will meet Caribbean nation Curacao in its first match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India India Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8 South Africa South Africa Cricket Team
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has a 'good laugh' ahead of World Cup opener
  • Spicy contest could be on the cards between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada
  • India to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16
Related Articles
"Will Like To Discuss Man-To-Man": Virat Kohli Hits Back At Kagiso Rabada
"Will Like To Discuss Man-To-Man": Virat Kohli Hits Back At Kagiso Rabada's Remarks
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, India Bowler To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, India Bowler To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, India Batsman To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, India Batsman To Watch Out For
Twitter Explodes As German Football Star Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli Ahead Of South Africa Clash
Twitter Explodes As German Football Star Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli Ahead Of South Africa Clash
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss