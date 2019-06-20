 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Vijay Shankar Was Hit By A Yorker But He's Fine Now", Assures Jasprit Bumrah

Updated: 20 June 2019 20:53 IST

A Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Vijay Shankar on his toes and he was apparently in pain.

"Vijay Shankar Was Hit By A Yorker But He
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal delivery hurt Vijay Shankar. © AFP

Vijay Shankar, the Indian all-rounder, faced an injury scare after being hit on toe during Wednesday's training session that forced him to skip practice on Thursday. A Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar on his toes and he was apparently in pain. Bumrah, whose lethal delivery hurt Shankar, was asked if he would like to go a bit easy on his team's batsmen at the nets, his reply was a typical fast bowler's one. "We don't obviously want to injure the batsman. Sometimes, when you play in the nets, nobody tells the batsmen not to hit. So they hit as well. It was unfortunate that he (Shankar) got hit. This is part and parcel of the game. But he is okay, he is fine," the fast bowler assured.        

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to a hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.    

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.            

In case of hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.    

The pacer was also seen doing a bit of short strides and jogging but didn't take part in the nets.    

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in the worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also among the reserves.    

Bumrah expressed his sadness about Dhawan's injury that ended his World Cup but at the same time insisted that it's time to move on as Rahul is doing a good job as an opener.

"He (Dhawan) is an important member and has been doing so well for so many years. Especially in ICC tournaments, his record is so good. It's unfortunate incident that happened but you have to move forward and keep going," he said.    

He said that Rahul's adaptability gives the team confidence even in crisis situations.    

"It shows his ability to adjust according to any given situation. He was playing No 4 as well and he adapted. Against Australia, he got a few balls, but he hit those balls well.    "So he can adjust according to the situation. He can accelerate. So it doesn't give us headache if we are facing any injury," said Bumrah.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vijay Shankar faced an injury scare after being hit on toe
  • Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out of the tournament
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not be bowling for eight days
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar Faces Injury Scare During Net Session Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar Faces Injury Scare During Net Session Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash
World Cup 2019: India Continue Unbeaten Run With Crushing Win Over Pakistan
World Cup 2019: India Continue Unbeaten Run With Crushing Win Over Pakistan
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Reveals No Fracture
World Cup 2019: Unfazed By Speculation Around Number 4 Position, Says Vijay Shankar
World Cup 2019: Unfazed By Speculation Around Number 4 Position, Says Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar Says "Dream Come True" After Making It To World Cup Squad
Vijay Shankar Says "Dream Come True" After Making It To World Cup Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.