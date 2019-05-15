All-rounder Vijay Shankar has said that he is not too bothered by the speculation around him being the choice for the number 4 position in the squad that will represent India at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. v. He has so far played 9 ODIs for India, making his debut against Australia this year. He scored 244 runs in the 15 matches that he played for his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 .

"The most important thing is that the team management has shown trust in me and believes I can do the job. That gives you extra motivation. The need of the team is my priority and I am always ready to adapt to situations and conditions," Vijay Shankar told IANS.

"I am enjoying myself and don't put any pressure on myself. I like to read the situation and play accordingly. I give importance to work ethics and there is no shortcut,” he added.

Vijay Shankar stated that he wants to absorb and learn as much as he can from head coach Ravi Shastri and the senior members of the Indian cricket team.

"I am someone who looks to imbibe things from (Virat) Kohli, Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) or Rohit (Sharma). I always believe in watching and learning from them. I have interacted with them to help me improve as a cricketer. They have told me that I am doing my job and the focus should be on keeping things simple," he said.

Shankar also added that he has been working hard on his bowling to help the team whenever he is called upon.

"I have been working a lot on my bowling and I am someone who believes in keeping the process right. I feel that if the situation arises when the skipper hands me the ball, I should be confident that I can do the job and only then will that translate into performance. It is all about gaining in confidence with every given opportunity.”

Team India will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on May 25, and against Bangladesh on May 28. They begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

(With IANS Inputs)