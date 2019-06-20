 
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar Faces Injury Scare During Net Session Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash

Updated: 20 June 2019 15:27 IST

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to hamstring strain, Vijay Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

Vijay Shankar picked up 2 key wickets vs Pakistan, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. © AFP

Vijay Shankar, the Indian all-rounder, is the latest name to be added to the injury scare list during the ongoing World Cup 2019 after being hit on toe during a rain-hit training session on Wednesday. During India's training session ahead of Afghanistan clash, a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar's toes and he was apparently in pain. However a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now. "Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No. 4 batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple important wickets against Pakistan including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI dilli dallied in giving a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they are still maintaining that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In case of hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of comeback for Bhuvneshwar in World Cup 2019.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to injury
  • Bhuvenshwar Kumar is out for next 2 games due to hamstring strain
  • Vijay Shankar was hit on toe during a rain hit training in Southampton
