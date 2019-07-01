 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Injury

Updated: 01 July 2019 14:01 IST

Uncapped Mayank Agarwal will likely replace Vijay Shankar in India's World Cup 2019 squad.

Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Injury
Vijay Shankar suffered a toe niggle ahead of the India vs England World Cup 2019 clash. © AFP

Vijay Shankar, who suffered a "toe niggle" ahead of the India vs England World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday, has been ruled out of the tournament. According to PTI, Vijay Shankar is likely to be replaced by uncapped Mayank Agarwal in India's World Cup 2019 squad. Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, is yet to play in the One-Day International (ODI) format. Vijay Shankar is the second Indian player to be ruled out of the World Cup 2019, after opener Shikhar Dhawan injured his thumb. "Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.

In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.

It is expected that Agarwal's name will be approved by the ICC's tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.

India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs in Birmingham on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar Mayank Agarwal Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Uncapped Mayank Agarwal will likely replace Vijay Shankar
  • Vijay Shankar suffered a toe niggle ahead of the India vs England match
  • Mayank Agarwal has not yet played in the ODI format
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant Makes World Cup Debut, Comes In For Vijay Shankar
Rishabh Pant Makes World Cup Debut, Comes In For Vijay Shankar
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen's Cheeky Request For Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Ahead Of India vs England Clash
West Indies vs India: Vijay Shankar Trolled For Dismal Batting Show At No. 4
West Indies vs India: Vijay Shankar Trolled For Dismal Batting Show At No. 4
"Became More Focused" After Not Being Selected For World Cup: Rishabh Pant
"Became More Focused" After Not Being Selected For World Cup: Rishabh Pant
World Cup: Vijay Shankar Hopes To Outplay Rashid Khan With IPL Experience
World Cup: Vijay Shankar Hopes To Outplay Rashid Khan With IPL Experience
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.