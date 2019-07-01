Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Injury

Vijay Shankar, who suffered a "toe niggle" ahead of the India vs England World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday, has been ruled out of the tournament. According to PTI, Vijay Shankar is likely to be replaced by uncapped Mayank Agarwal in India's World Cup 2019 squad. Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, is yet to play in the One-Day International (ODI) format. Vijay Shankar is the second Indian player to be ruled out of the World Cup 2019, after opener Shikhar Dhawan injured his thumb. "Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.

In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.

It is expected that Agarwal's name will be approved by the ICC's tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.

India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs in Birmingham on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)