 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Twitter Explodes As German Football Star Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli Ahead Of South Africa Clash

Updated: 04 June 2019 10:16 IST

Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller has emerged as an unexpected fan of Virat Kohli and Team India at the Cricket World Cup.

Twitter Explodes As German Football Star Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli Ahead Of South Africa Clash
Thomas Mueller posed in a Team India jersey as he threw his weight behind captain Virat Kohli. © Twitter/Thomas Mueller

After an agonising wait, Virat Kohli and Team India will finally be seen in action in World Cup 2019 when they begin their quest for a third title against South Africa at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the last of the 10 teams to launch their challenge in England and Wales. India, one of the best supported cricket teams in world cricket, have got many good luck messages ahead of their opening World Cup 2019 clash but there seems to have been a sudden increase in prominent names from the world of football throwing their weight behind captain Virat Kohli and his team. The latest to declare his support for India is none other than Germany and Bayern Munich star striker Thomas Mueller.

The 29-year-old German football star took to Twitter to reveal that India skipper Virat Kohli had often supported the German national football team in the past, and Mueller returned the favour.

Thomas Mueller, himself a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, posted a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket shirt and holding a bat in one hand, Mueller tweeted: "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia."

As expected, it didn't take long for Thomas Mueller's tweet to go viral with stunned Indian fans showing their surprise.

Just before the start of World Cup 2019, Chelsea FC and Brazilian superstar David Luiz too had tweeted his support for the two-time world champions.

David Luiz wished good luck to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team and said that he would be supporting them in the World Cup 2019.

India begin their assault at a third 50-over World Cup title against a South African team in turmoil after losing their opening two matches.

Virat Kohli, in his first 50-over World Cup as captain, will be key to India's batting, with his 10,843 runs in 227 ODI matches at an average of 59.57.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8 Bayern München Bayern München Thomas Muller Thomas Muller Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller posts special message for Virat Kohli
  • Thomas Mueller wrote about Virat Kohli supporting Germany in the past
  • India open their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5
Related Articles
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony
Virat Kohli In Injury Scare Ahead Of India
Virat Kohli In Injury Scare Ahead Of India's World Cup Opener Against South Africa
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can
"Virat Kohli Is Immature, Can't Take Abuse", Claims Kagiso Rabada
Watch: Rashid Khan Reveals How Afghan Teammate Stole "Special Bat" Given To Him By Virat Kohli
Watch: Rashid Khan Reveals How Afghan Teammate Stole "Special Bat" Given To Him By Virat Kohli
Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"
Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss