 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"This India Team Intimidates Pakistan", says Waqar Younis

Updated: 17 June 2019 22:13 IST

Pakistan could only muster 212-6 in their revised target of 302 in 40 overs in the rain-affected match, losing the match by 89 runs via the DLS method.

"This India Team Intimidates Pakistan", says Waqar Younis
Indian team defeated Pakistan by 89 runs to keep their unbeaten track record intact in World Cup. © AFP

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on Monday claimed India are superior to his former team because Virat Kohli's men intimidate their arch rivals. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side were no match to India, who cruised to an 89-run win via the DLS method in Sunday's World Cup clash in Manchester. Indian opener Rohit Sharma led the demolition with his 140 off 113 deliveries to pile on 336 for five in 50 overs. Pakistan could only muster 212-6 in their revised target of 302 in 40 overs in the rain-affected match.

Waqar believes Pakistan struggled to cope with the pressure put on them by India, who excel at team-play while his country rely too much on individuals.

"In the last few years, there's been a massive difference India and Pakistan - and again it showed at Old Trafford on Sunday," Waqar said. 

"Pakistan are still trying to rely on talent alone, while with India it's all about teamwork. They all know their roles, and they execute them superbly. 

"We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan."

Sharma, who scored his second hundred of the competition, put on 136 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul to see off the initial threat from Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir.

The rest of the bowling lacked sting to cause any trouble to the strong Indian batting line up.

Rahul made a measured 57 while skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 off 65 deliveries.

"India have very classy batsmen, let's not forget. They wait for the bad ball, and didn't have to do much against the Pakistan attack given the inconsistency in the length," said Waqar. 

"Mohammad Amir was the only one who created a bit of pressure by bowling a good length," the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Waqar said that there is "no real space" for veteran paceman Wahab Riaz, who leaked 71 runs in his 10 overs for his one wicket,and called for the inclusion of promising teenage quick Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan have to win their last four group games to have any chance of making the semi finals of the round robin event, with South Africa next up on June 23.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Waqar Younis Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method
  • India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match
  • Rohit Sharma was declared man of the match for his destructive knock
Related Articles
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
With Virat Kohli, India A Force In 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Waqar Younis
With Virat Kohli, India A Force In 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Waqar Younis
Virat Kohli Will Be Among The Greatest: Waqar Younis
Virat Kohli Will Be Among The Greatest: Waqar Younis
Cricket Teammates, Rivals Congratulate Imran Khan On Victory
Cricket Teammates, Rivals Congratulate Imran Khan On Victory
Sachin Tendulkar Had Thought His First Test Innings Would Be His Last
Sachin Tendulkar Had Thought His First Test Innings Would Be His Last
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.