World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"The Team That Beats India, Will Win The World Cup 2019": Kevin Pietersen On England Win

Updated: 01 July 2019 12:29 IST

A clinical batting and bowling display ensured that England beat India in their World Cup 2019 clash and stay alive in the semi-final race.

"The Team That Beats India, Will Win The World Cup 2019": Kevin Pietersen On England Win
England are one-win away from sealing their spot in semi-finals. © AFP

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said after England's 31-run victory over India that there were many who had predicted that whichever team beats India will lift the World Cup 2019 trophy. India, who are the top side in ICC ODI rankings, were the only unbeaten side in World Cup 2019 before England got the better of them on Sunday. Jonny Bairstow, who was named man of the match, played an fine 111-run knock, laced with 10 fours and six sixes. The contributions of Jason Roy (66) and Ben Stokes (79), added with the disciplined bowling ensured England's win over India.

Delighted over England's win, Kevin Pietersen tweeted, "Lots have said, 'the team that beats India, will win the CWC'." He did not stop there and also shared an emoji of a trophy in another tweet few minutes later.

Earlier, Kevin Pietersen had demanded Rishabh Pant's inclusion in India team in a sarcastic way. He had urged India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri not to drop Vijay Shankar and wait for another three weeks (till the completion of World Cup 2019) to get Pant into the side.

"Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game. Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side. Thanks, boys!" he had tweeted a day before India-England match.

With a win over India, England once again got entry into the top four. A win against New Zealand will seal their place in semi-finals.

India, on the other hand, are one win away from sealing their spot in the semi-finals. India will next play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their remaining fixtures in World Cup 2019.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen World Cup 2019 England vs India, Match 38 Cricket
