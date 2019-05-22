Team Profile, South Africa: The Rainbow Nation Has Had Several Horror Stories In World Cups

South Africa are a team who have everything it takes to win a World Cup, barring the luck and often, the poise and presence of mind. They have had some terrible outings, not least the infamous rain-hit group tie with Sri Lanka at home in 2003, and have found themselves out of the running. After playing their first edition in 1992, South Africa have reached the semi-finals on four occasions - 1992, 1999, 2007, & 2015. They reached the quarter-finals in 1996 and 2011.

Faf du Plessis (captain)

One of South Africa's most consistent players, Du Plessis has been great in the past three years, scoring 1766 runs in 37 ODIs, averaging 69.49 with a strike rate of 92.20, also getting his highest score of 185 vs Sri Lanka with a strike rate of 131.20.

This will be Du Plessis' 3rd World Cup, where he has scored 539 runs in 14 games, averaging 53.9 at a strike rate of 84.48. His best score is 109 vs Ireland at 2015.

Aiden Markram

Opener Markram made his debut against Bangladesh in Oct 2017, scoring 66 off 60 balls. That helped him cement his place in the squad, as he went on to score 503 runs in 18 games, averaging 29.58 with a strike rate of 88.40.

This is Aiden Markram's first World Cup.

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper De Kock has been in blistering form for the past three years, scoring 1752 runs in 37 ODIs, striking at 99.01, with an average of 48.14. His highest score during this time was 168 not out off 145 balls against Bangladesh.

De Kock didn't have a brilliant 2015 World Cup, scoring 145 runs in eight matches. The only positive was his knock of 78 not out off 57 balls against Sri Lanka.

Hashim Amla

The oldest member of the squad, Amla has been in very good form in the past three years. He has scored 1391 runs in 34 ODIs, averaging 44.27, with a strike rate of 88.78. His highest score at this period was 154 vs Sri Lanka.

This is Amla's 3rd World Cup, a competition where he's done fairly well, with 639 runs in 15 games, average of 42.60, strike rate being 91.41 and best score being 159 vs Ireland in 2015.

Rassie van der Dussen

Van der Dussen made his ODI debut early this year against Pakistan and scored his best score of 93. Since then, he's been fabulous for the Proteas, having scored 353 runs in nine games at a brilliant average of 88.25.

This is Rassie van der Dussen's first World Cup.

David Miller

Miller has contributed immensely in the middle-order, as he scored 563 runs in 33 games in the past three years, averaging 47.96 with a strike rate of 95.13, and a best of 139 off 108 balls vs Australia.

He was very good in the last World Cup, where he scored 324 runs in three games with an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 139.05, his highest score being 138 not out vs Zimbabwe.

Andile Phehlukwayo

The bowler made his debut against Ireland in September 2016. Since then, he has been an asset, with 54 wickets in 42 games with an economy rate of 5.62, his best ODI figures of 4-22 coming against Pakistan in January this year.

This is Andile Phehlukwayo's first World Cup.

JP Duminy

A veteran in this squad, Duminy hasn't been in great form in the past three years, with 666 runs in 32 games with an average of 28.86, with his highest score at this period being 92 off 70 balls against Sri Lanka.

He was decent in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, with 388 runs in 13 games, his highest score being 115 not out off 100 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015.

Dwaine Pretorius

Pretorius been good since his debut against Ireland in September 2018, with 24 wickets in 19 ODIs at a healthy economy of 4.88. His best figures are 3-5 vs New Zealand, where he bowled 5.2 overs with an economy of 0.93.

This is Dwaine Pretorius' first World Cup.

Dale Steyn

Steyn hasn't played too many ODIs in the past three years due to numerous injury concerns, the number only being 13. Still he took 21 wickets with an economy rate of 5.13. His experience and his abilities still make him a valuable member of this squad.

This will be his 3rd World Cup, a competition where he has taken 23 wickets in 14 games. His best figures in the WC are 5-50 vs India in the 2011 World Cup in Nagpur.

Kagiso Rabada

Ever since taking 6-16 against Bangladesh in his debut ODI against Bangladesh, Rabada has been a revelation. He crossed 100 wickets in ODIs this year against Sri Lanka and with a slick economy rate of 4.98, he's going to be one of the players to watch in this World Cup.

This is Kagiso Rabada's first World Cup.

Lungi Ngidi

Another revelatory figure in this squad, Ngidi has taken 34 wickets since his debut against India at February 2018. He has a very good economy of 5.33, with his best figures of 4-51 against India in only his 3rd ODI.

This is Lungi Ngidi's first World Cup.

Chris Morris

Chris Morris has not played in a one-day international since February 2018. Selection convener Linda Zondi had said Morris had always been in South Africa's plans despite only playing in Twenty20 games at international level in the past year.

Imran Tahir

An energetic character with an expansive celebration, Tahir has been brilliant for the Proteas, with 51 wickets in 34 ODIs in the last three years, with an economy of 4.52.

He has been brilliant in the last two World Cups, where he's taken 29 wickets in 13 games, with an economy of 4.08, his best figures being 5-45 against West Indies in 2015.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Since his debut in 2016 against Australia, Shamsi has been good for the Proteas in ODIs, taking 19 wickets in 15 games, with an economy of 5.3.

This is Tabraiz Shamsi's first World Cup