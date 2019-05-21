Team Profile, Pakistan: The Squad That Can Fire And Fizzle With Equal Alacrity

Pakistan won the 1992 edition of the World Cup. They were runners-up in 1999, semi-finalists in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2011, and quarter-finalists in 1996 and 2015.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk)

The wicketkeeping captain has scored 630 runs in 39 games that he has played in the last three years, averaging 40.3. His best score during this time is 97 vs England in May 2019 at Leeds.

He played three games in the 2015 World Cup, where his most notable performance was a 101 not out vs Ireland.

Babar Azam

He has scored 1,853 runs in the 46 ODIs that he's played in the last three years, averaging at 51.95. His best score is an unbeaten 125 against the West Indies at Providence in April 2017.

This is Babar Azam's first World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman

The opener made his debut for Pakistan in June 2017 against South Africa, scoring 1642 runs in 36 ODIs, averaging 51.31 with a strike rate of 98.14. His best score of 210 not out off 156 balls vs Zimbabwe in July 2018 is the 7th highest score in ODI history.

This is Fakhar Zaman's first World Cup.

Haris Sohail

He's played 12 ODIs in the last two years, scoring 546 runs with an average of 53.25, his highest score of 130 coming against Australia in March 2019.

He played 6 games in the 2015 World Cup, wherein he scored 177 runs at an average of 29.5.

Hasan Ali

The fast bowler made his senior ODI debut against Ireland at August 2016. Since then, he has taken 80 wickets in 49 matches with an economy of 5.42, his best spell of 5-34 coming against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi in October 2017.

This is Hasan Ali's first World Cup.

Imad Wasim

He has scored 509 runs in the 32 matches that he played in the last three years, while he has also taken 20 wickets. He recently had figures of 3-53 against England at Leeds in May 2019.

This is Imad Wasim's first World Cup.

Imam-ul Haq

The nephew of chief selector and decorated cricketer Inzamam-ul Haq, Imam debuted against Sri Lanka in October 2017, where he scored a century. Since then, he has scored 1387 runs in 28 ODIs, averaging 60.3. His best score came in the ODI series against England, where he scored 151 at

Bristol in May 2019.

This is Imam-ul Haq's first World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez

One of the oldest players in the Pakistan squad at 38, Hafeez has scored 957 runs in the 33 games that he has played in the last 3 years, averaging 36.32 at a strike rate of 87.05.

He didn't play in the 2015 World Cup, but he did play in 2007 and 2011, where he scored 230 runs in 10 games, averaging 25.55 at a strike rate of 76.92.

Mohammad Hasnain

The 19-year old grabbed the headlines for his pace and accuracy in the Pakistan Super League. He was given his national debut in the series against Australia in March 2019. He also played in the ODI series against England, where he took 3 wickets.

This is Mohammad Hasnain's first World Cup.

Shadab Khan

The 20-year old all-rounder made his debut against the West Indies in April 2017. In the 34 ODIs he's played, he has taken 47 wickets at an economy of 4.8, while also scoring 294 runs at an average of 29.4.

This is Shadab Khan's first World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi

Another young bowler in the squad, Shaheen Afridi made his debut in September 2018 against Afghanistan. Since then he has played 14 ODIs where he's taken 24 wickets at an economy of 5.73.

This is Shaheen Afridi's first World Cup.

Shoaib Malik

One of the most experienced members in this squad, Malik has played 44 ODIs in the past 3 years, scoring 1116 runs with an average of 38.01, his best score around this time being 101 not out against the West Indies in April 2017.

The last time Malik played in a World Cup was in 2007, where he played 3 matches, scoring 92 runs, averaging 30.66 with a strike rate of 82.88.

Wahab Riaz

The 33-year-old is the senior-most bowler in Pakistan's World Cup squad. He has played in last two ODI World Cups. In last showpiece event he was one of the most impressive bowlers of the tournament as he picked up 16 wickets in seven matches.

Mohammad Amir

He made his international debut for Pakistan in 2009 at the age of 17 years but 10 years into his international career and he is yet to feature in a World Cup match. He has played 51 ODIs and has 60 wickets to his name. Indian skipper Kohli once described him as one the toughest bowlers to face, which speaks volume of this bowler's quality.

This is Mohammad Amir's first World Cup.

Asif Ali

The 27-year-old middle-order batsman made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2018. In 12 innings of 16 matches he has scored 342 runs at 31.09. Asif is known for hitting big sixes and in a short ODI career he has already hit 20 sixes.

This is Asif Ali's first World Cup.