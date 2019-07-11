 
Team India Physio Patrick Farhart Ends Tenure With Emotional Farewell Message

Updated: 11 July 2019 10:37 IST

India suffered an 18-run loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester to bow out of the World Cup 2019.

Patrick Farhart joined the team in 2015 with almost 3 decades of professional experience. © AFP

Indian cricket team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart concluded his tenure with the team following its World Cup 2019 exit on Wednesday. India suffered an 18-run loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester to bow out of the ICC showpiece event. After the match, Patrick Farhart posted an emotional farewell message for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian players. "Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Patrick Farhart tweeted.

The Australian joined the team in 2015 with almost three decades of professional experience.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India lost to New Zealand after restricting them to 239/8 in the rain-hit semi-final played over two days.

Indian batsmen were undone by Matt Henry's brilliant opening spell as he returned figures of 3/37. 

Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run stand for the seventh-wicket, but in the end that proved to be not enough, especially after the wicketkeeper-batsman was caught short of crease by a brilliant direct hit by Martin Guptill.

"Forty-five minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament. Difficult to take it -- but New Zealand deserve it. Our shot selection could have been better, but we played good cricket throughout. New Zealand were braver in crunch situations and they deserve it," Kohli said at the press conference, referring to the period in which India lost four top-order batsmen, including Rohit Sharma and Kohli, inside 10 overs.

Before the semis, India were in rampaging form, winning their seven of the eight group games played with the one against New Zealand washed out. 

India only lost to hosts England en route to the knockouts, finishing top of the ten-team points table.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Highlights
  • Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart concluded his tenure with Team India
  • India suffered an 18-run loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford
  • They were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 in semi-finals
