World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Steve Smith Reminds Justin Langer Of Sachin Tendulkar During World Cup Training

Updated: 19 May 2019 21:25 IST

Steve Smith will be making his international comeback in the World Cup 2019.

Steve Smith looks in solid touch ahead of World Cup 2019. © AFP

Steve Smith will be making his international comeback in the World Cup 2019 and he looks in great touch ahead of the marquee tournament, reckons Australia coach Justin Langer. Steve Smith notched up unbeaten knocks of 89 and 91 against New Zealand XI, before Australia departed for the World Cup. And during Australia's first training session in England, Steve Smith reminded Justin Langer of Sachin Tendulkar, with one of the shots he played off paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile. According to cricket.com.au, Langer said, watching Steve Smith "was like watching Sachin (Tendulkar) bat".

"(I) watched Steve Smith batting against New Zealand in those three practice games, he's literally a master of the game, so it's nice to have him back," Langer was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"It's been hilarious for me, because whether on the Anzac Cove or in the lunch room or we're on the bus playing cards, he's just shadow batting the whole time.

"He loves batting - he's shadow batting on the sand, he's shadow batting in the shower - I'm not joking," he added.

Along with Smith, David Warner will be making his international comeback after serving their respective ball-tampering bans.

The duo will also be the centre of attraction for fans and media all around the world.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith World Cup 2019 David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Highlights
  • Smith will be making his international comeback in the World Cup
  • David Warner will also be making his international comeback
  • The duo will also be the centre of attraction for fans and media
