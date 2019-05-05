Steve Smith, David Warner Join Australian Training Camp For First Time Since Ball-Tampering Scandal. Watch

Steve Smith and David Warner have been welcomed back into Australian team after serving one-year bans for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. For the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, Australia's leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner joined a national training camp, a pre-World Cup camp, in Brisbane on Sunday. Cricket.com.au shared a picture and some videos of the tainted duo, who look eager to prove their mettle in the ICC event, starting on May 30 in the UK.

"Smith & Warner back on deck at Aussie training in Brisbane today," cricket.com.au said in a tweet.

Smith & Warner back on deck at Aussie training in Brisbane today pic.twitter.com/HFvqqZbBJ7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2019

In the videos shared by cricket.com.au, Smith was seen batting with "familiar mannerisms" and played big hits against prominent fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc.

Some familiar mannerisms as Steve Smith returns to the nets at Australia's World Cup camp pic.twitter.com/zzPIJ1gCaA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2019

Sound up! Steve Smith was straight into the action against Mitchell Starc and co at his first net session back in the Australian team. Oi yah! @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/ReDlCzZOJx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2019

Both Smith and Warner have been hampered by viruses since returning from the Indian Premier League but took part in net sessions on Sunday ahead of the first of three practice games against New Zealand beginning on Monday.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he was confident they will be fit to play.

"I assume so. They have been sick the last couple of days so, hopefully, they are up and running," he told reporters.

"But I am pretty sure most of the guys will be ready to go."

The duo have enjoyed a solid comeback in the Twenty20 IPL, with Warner in blistering form, topping the competition batting rankings with 692 runs from 12 innings.

Coach Justin Langer on Friday insisted there was "no tension" between the pair and the rest of the squad, adding: "They're back in the team now. They've been selected, which is brilliant."

Maxwell also denied any awkward moments, saying it had been "business as usual".

(With AFP inputs)