 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Steve Smith, David Warner Are Big Boys, Will Be Fine On Comeback, Says Ricky Ponting

Updated: 23 May 2019 16:51 IST

Ricky Ponting feels Steve Smith and David Warner have to deal with crowd on return after the infamous scandal.

Steve Smith, David Warner Are Big Boys, Will Be Fine On Comeback, Says Ricky Ponting
Steve Smith scored 76 runs in an unofficial World Cup warm-up match against the Windies. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner last played a One-Day International for Australia in January 2018 as they were banned from international cricket for one year following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year. Ahead of their international comeback in World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK, Australia's assistant coach Ricky Ponting feels they'll have to deal with crowd on return after the infamous scandal. However, Ricky Ponting added that two "big boys" have seen it before and will be fine.

"They're playing well. Smith still thinks he's not probably 100 per cent fit just yet, but he's not far away. Warner's been the dominant batsman in the IPL," Ponting told The Telegraph. 

"They're class players. They'll have their fair share of issues to deal with from the crowds and stuff when they get over there. They're big boys. They've been there and seen it all before. I'm sure they'll be fine," he added.

Ponting added Australia's chances of defending the World Cup crown will depend on how well they play spin and use it.

"The thing that will define Australia's success in the World Cup is, one, how well they bowl spin and, two, how well they play it," Ponting said.

Remarking that it's been their Achilles heel in the last 12-18 months, Ponting said, "Adam Zampa is bowling well now, Nathan Lyon's obviously in the squad and Glenn Maxwell's done a good job with the ball whenever he's played."

The former skipper also backed the Australian middle order, saying they were better players of the turning ball now than they were 12 months ago.

"Some of our middle order are probably slightly better players of spin now than they were 12-18 months ago. With David Warner there and Steve Smith coming back, the middle order looks a lot better against spin bowling than it probably was," he said.

Ponting, who will be assisting head coach Justin Langer at the World Cup, said Aaron Finch's team could recall past victories for inspiration and knowledge to avoid peaking too early.

"I guess that's probably one of the reasons they've got me involved -- having been around some successful World Cup campaigns," Ponting said. 

Stating that tournament play is a different thing, and not just another five- or three-game series, he said it was all about a pretty long tournament of one-day cricket.

"You've got to find a way to build your way into the tournament and make sure you're playing your best cricket at the back alley. That's one thing Australians have always done. They've tended to play their best cricket in the World Cups and when it has mattered in the big games," the former captain said.

He said, Australia had got a proud history "that'll be something that will be spoken about within the group." But it was also a chance for current players to make a name for themselves on the world stage and a chance for them all to become World Cup winners as well, he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting David Andrew Warner David Warner Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith and Warner last playedan ODI for Australia in January 2018
  • They were banned from international cricket for one year
  • Ponting said two "big boys" will be fine on comeback
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Warm-Up: Steve Smith Hits Half-Century, Usman Khawaja Injured
World Cup 2019 Warm-Up: Steve Smith Hits Half-Century, Usman Khawaja Injured
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Different From Each Other But "Very Impressive", Says Jos Buttler
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Different From Each Other But "Very Impressive", Says Jos Buttler
Australia "Pumped" As Steve Smith And David Warner Seek Redemption
Australia "Pumped" As Steve Smith And David Warner Seek Redemption
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Steve Smith Reminds Justin Langer Of Sachin Tendulkar During World Cup Training
Steve Smith Reminds Justin Langer Of Sachin Tendulkar During World Cup Training
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Election Results 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Misses The Mark, Congress Down To 1 Out Of 80 In UP

Election Results 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Misses The Mark, Congress Down To 1 Out Of 80 In UP

Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Takes Responsibility For Congress's Debacle In Maharashtra

Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Takes Responsibility For Congress's Debacle In Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Election Results: AAP Compliments PM Modi, But Says Delhi Polls A "Different" Ball Game

Lok Sabha Election Results: AAP Compliments PM Modi, But Says Delhi Polls A "Different" Ball Game

After BJP Victory, Ramdev Cites To-Do list: Ram Temple, Article 35A

After BJP Victory, Ramdev Cites To-Do list: Ram Temple, Article 35A

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.