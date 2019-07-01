Mathematically still alive in the race for the semifinals, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies, who have just pride to play for in their World Cup encounter on Monday. Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semifinals chances. The 1996 champions, who are placed seventh on the points table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games, and hope for favourable outcomes in the England and Pakistan's next fixtures. In their nine-wicket loss to South Africa, their inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would look to improve on that aspect against a challenging West Indian bowling attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)
