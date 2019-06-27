 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 June 2019 16:15 IST

South Africa, who have already been knocked out of World Cup 2019, will only have pride to play for.

South Africa have won only one match in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Sri Lanka will look to draw inspiration from their win over England and try to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win over South Africa in their World Cup 2019 clash at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Friday. By contrast South Africa, who have already been knocked out of World Cup 2019, will only have pride to play for. With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win all of their remaining three matches to harbour hopes of a semi-final berth. Last edition's semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 following a 49-run loss to Pakistan.

When is the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 28, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Pakistan knocked South Africa out of World Cup 2019 in last match
  • South Africa have only defeated Afghanistan in World Cup 2019
  • Sri Lanka shocked England in last match to keep themselves alive
