Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada Removes Dimuth Karunaratne Early
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Kagiso Rabada sent back Dimuth Karunaratne on the first ball of the match.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup match against rejuvenated Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Friday. A win for Sri Lanka, who beat England last week, would lift them level with the fourth-placed hosts on eight points, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals. Faf du Plessis's South Africa can no longer qualify from the 10-team group phase. "Looking at the stats, they are in favour of bowling first," said Du Plessis. "I've got a bowling attack which is more of a seam attack, so we're hoping the seam movement first up will be something to work with. "We're playing an extra batter today, so hopefully that frees them up. We've been playing catch-up in most games." Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said he was hoping his batsmen could put the side in a commanding position. "If we can put a score on the board, hopefully the bowlers will do the rest," he said. "It was great against England that the experienced guys stood up. We're looking at winning this match first, then we'll think about the next two." South Africa made two changes, bringing in Dwaine Pretorius and JP Duminy for Lungi Ngidi and David Miller. Sri Lanka brought in seamer Suranga Lakmal for Nuwan Pradeep. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs!South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran TahirSri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal
South Africa have suffered five defeats so far!South Africa have just managed to defeat Afghanistan in this World Cup, apart from that they have lost to England, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan. With five setbacks in seven games, South Africa along with Afghanistan and West Indies are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.
Here's a look all the maximums from the last game!While we wait for the toss, here's a look all the maximums from yesterday's game between India and West Indies. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were on song for India while for the Windies, it was Sheldon Cottrell who cleared the ropes.
Huge game for different reasons for both sides!While a semi-final position is at stake for Sri Lanka, South Africa will play for pride as they are out of contention for the knockouts.
Can Lasith Malinga produce another magical performance?Sri Lanka will look to their veteran fast-bowler Lasith Malinga to help them stay alive in this World Cup.
