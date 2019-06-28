 
Match 35, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Jun 28, 2019
Sri Lanka SL PP1 20/1 (2.5/50)
CRR: 7.05
South Africa SA Yet To Bat
South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada Removes Dimuth Karunaratne Early

Updated:28 June 2019 15:18 IST
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Kagiso Rabada sent back Dimuth Karunaratne on the first ball of the match.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada Removes Dimuth Karunaratne Early
SL vs SA Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: South Africa have made two changes in their playing XI. © AFP

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup match against rejuvenated Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Friday. A win for Sri Lanka, who beat England last week, would lift them level with the fourth-placed hosts on eight points, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals. Faf du Plessis's South Africa can no longer qualify from the 10-team group phase. "Looking at the stats, they are in favour of bowling first," said Du Plessis. "I've got a bowling attack which is more of a seam attack, so we're hoping the seam movement first up will be something to work with. "We're playing an extra batter today, so hopefully that frees them up. We've been playing catch-up in most games." Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said he was hoping his batsmen could put the side in a commanding position. "If we can put a score on the board, hopefully the bowlers will do the rest," he said. "It was great against England that the experienced guys stood up. We're looking at winning this match first, then we'll think about the next two." South Africa made two changes, bringing in Dwaine Pretorius and JP Duminy for Lungi Ngidi and David Miller. Sri Lanka brought in seamer Suranga Lakmal for Nuwan Pradeep. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Straight from The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street.

  • 15:18 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Four!

    Another boundary through the off side. Punched off the back by Fernando.
  • 15:14 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Four!

    Crunched! Kusal Perera smacks this through the off side for Sri Lanka's first boundary.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Confident punch from Avishka Fernando!

    Sri Lanka's number three starts off with a confident push towards the off side.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    OUT!

    Rabada strikes on the first ball. Dimuth Karunaratne gets a peach of a delivery and Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch. Disastrous start for Sri Lanka.  
  • 15:02 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Kagiso Rabada to start the proceedings for South Africa!

    Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are out in the middle to face the new ball.
  • 14:39 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

    Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal
  • 14:38 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    One change for Sri Lanka!

    Just one change for Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal replaces Nuwan Pradeep in the playing XI.
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Two changes for South Africa!

    Dwaine Pretorius and Jean-Paul Duminy comes in for South Africa in place of Lungi Ngidi and David Miller.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    South Africa won the toss!

    Faf du Plessis calls it right and opts to field against Sri Lanka.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    South Africa have suffered five defeats so far!

    South Africa have just managed to defeat Afghanistan in this World Cup, apart from that they have lost to England, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan. With five setbacks in seven games, South Africa along with Afghanistan and West Indies are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.
  • 14:20 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Here's a look all the maximums from the last game!

    While we wait for the toss, here's a look all the maximums from yesterday's game between India and West Indies. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were on song for India while for the Windies, it was Sheldon Cottrell who cleared the ropes.
  • 14:13 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Huge game for different reasons for both sides!

    While a semi-final position is at stake for Sri Lanka, South Africa will play for pride as they are out of contention for the knockouts.
  • 14:00 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Can Lasith Malinga produce another magical performance?

    Sri Lanka will look to their veteran fast-bowler Lasith Malinga to help them stay alive in this World Cup.
  • 13:41 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match number 35 of the World Cup 2019. Today it is Sri Lanka who takes on South Africa to keep their semis hopes alive. 
