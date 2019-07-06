Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, World Cup 2019: World Cup Live: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India
Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI.
India will have a final chance, ahead of the semi-finals, to reassess their problems and work on the middle-order in their final World Cup 2019 league match against an already knocked-out Sri Lanka at the Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Despite contributing regularly in the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni has found himself under constant criticism for his slow approach. Kedar Jadhav, who was in the thick of the things for similar reasons, was replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik in the previous match. But even his replacement Dinesh Karthik failed to impress in his first World Cup match, leaving the middle-order woes unsolved. The India vs Sri Lanka match is important for Team India, as they look to build momentum going forward in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs India, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.
- 14:13 (IST)Jul 06, 2019
Here's a look at the pitch!This is the first impression of the surface that will host the game between India and Sri Lanka.
Win the toss and ?#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Vb7UMt6gIe— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
- 13:35 (IST)Jul 06, 2019
Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the last day of the league stage of the World Cup 2019. Today India will take on Sri Lanka and a win here can set them up for a semi-final clash against New Zealand. However, if Australia manage to win their last league encounter against South Africa later in the day, then India will face England in the semi-final match.