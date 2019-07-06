India will lock horns with old-time Asian rivals Sri Lanka in their last World Cup 2019 league stage match at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Saturday. With a win over Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli-led Indian team will top the points table, only if Australia fail to defeat South Africa in their last match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Hosts England and 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand are other teams who have qualified for the semi-finals. The third-placed England will face whoever finishes second , while New Zealand are scheduled to play the final table-toppers.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who is leading the team for the first time in the ICC showpiece event, India have won six of eight matches. While one match against New Zealand was washed out, India suffered their only defeat in the World Cup to hosts England.

If India lose to Sri Lanka or Australia win their match, the men-in-blue might face England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the same venue where they lost on Sunday.

As far as Leeds weather is concerned, some light rain might make its appearance. However, the weather has been bright in the last few days.

Both India and Sri Lanka are expected to play a same playing XI as they defeated Bangladesh and West Indies respectively in their last matches.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt.), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt.), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana.