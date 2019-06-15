 
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya De Silva Strikes Twice, Finch Still Going Strong

Updated:15 June 2019 16:34 IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Aaron Finch and David Warner got Australia to a solid start against Sri Lanka in London.

SL vs AUS Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: Aaron Finch scored his 24th ODI fifty.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected bowl in Saturday's World Cup match against holders Australia. Karunaratne opted to take advantage of cloudy conditions and a moist pitch at the Oval as he looked to put Sri Lanka in position for their second win of the tournament. "The last few days, it has rained so we want to take advantage of the moisture in the surface by bowling first," said Karunaratne, whose team had seen their previous two matches abandoned due to rain. Australia are aiming for a fourth win from their five matches and skipper Aaron Finch admitted he would have bowled if he had won the toss. "I haven't won a toss for such a long time. I would have bowled first too. I think it will swing around so we'll have to bat well," Finch said. Australia made one change, with Jason Behrendorff replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile who was ruled out after feeling "a little bit sore". (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London.

  • 16:34 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Dhananjaya de Silva gets rid of Usman Khawaja. de Silva bowled a tossed-up delivery and Khawaja went for a sweep, eyeing to clear the short leg-side fence but didn't get the right connection and Udana at deep midwicket took a good catch.
  • 16:29 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Nuwan Pradeep bowls this one with a scrambled seam and the ball stopped onto Khawaja. Sri Lanka players make strong appeal for a caught behind but the umpire thinks otherwise and the players do not refer it upstairs. Khawaja is being asked several questions upfront.
  • 16:22 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Usman Khawaja throws his bat to a wide ball from Nuwan Pradeep but luckily for him the ball goes away from the first slip and races away to the third-man fence. The shot was not convincing at all and Khawaja would want to avoid such shots, especially early on in his innings.
  • 16:15 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Aaron Finch scores his 24th ODI half-century with a single. He has looked in sublime touch since ball one.
  • 16:09 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Dhananjaya de Silva strikes for Sri Lanka as David Warner departs for 26. Warner didn't read the ball well and pays the price for it. de Silva pitched the ball full angling in to the stumps and Warner initially wanted to play off the front foot but later got back on the backfoot thinking to make room and cut it but the ball was pitched too full and rattled his stumps.
  • 16:08 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Sri Lanka bowlers have not conceded any boundary in last six overs and given just 26 runs.
  • 16:03 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    After the first powerplay, the Australia openers, Arron Finch and David Warner, are batting sensibly and are looking to rotate strikes. 
  • 15:51 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Sri Lanka players were so sure that they have reviewed the umpire's decision. Replay shows the ball hit the pad first but the impact is umpire's call and that is what saved Finch. Sri Lanka keep their review.
  • 15:44 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Consecutive boundaries for Aaron Finch. The ball was pitched short and outside off-stump, Finch set himself quickly for that ball and punched it off the backfoot to square of the wicket for another four. Finch is looking in good touch as he is relying more on timing than his power.
  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Thisara Parera bowls a half-volley to Aaron Finch who leans forward, plays a solid cover drive and the misfield means the ball crosses the fence, gifting Australia four runs.
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Good news for Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana, who left the field after injuring his shoulder, has come out to bowl. 
  • 15:32 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Nuwan Pradeep offers width to David Warner and uses his feet to reach the pitch of the ball and puts in the gap between backward point and cover point to earn another boundary.
  • 15:30 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Aaron Finch plays another ball with straight bat, the ball went to mid-off fielder who makes complete mess and lets it pass between his legs all the way to the fence.
  • 15:28 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Lasith Malinga overpitches the ball just slightly and Aaron Finch once again played it straight down the ground for another exquisite shot.
  • 15:18 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Isuru Udana gave his all to stop the ball inside the fence but failed and rammed into the board in the process. He seems to have injured himself. Not a good news for Sri Lanka as he is one of the designated pacers in the team.

  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Lasith Malinga finishes the over without conceding any runs in the over as David Warner struggled to play the ball in the gap.
  • 15:09 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Nuwan Pradeep this time bowls straight to the stumps, Finch uses his front foot to get near the ball and plays it straight down the ground for another boundary.
  • 15:07 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Nuwan Pradeep bowls a length ball outside off-stump and Finch crunched it to wide of mid-off fielder for a four. The shot has only timing nothing else.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Australia get off the mark with a boundary. Malinga bowled it on the middle stump, angling in to David Warner and he worked it on the leg side to the square of the wicket and the lightening quick out-field helps the ball race away to the fence.
  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Lasith Malinga will open the bowling for Sri Lanka. David Warner and Aaron Finch will start the proceedings for Australia.
  • 14:45 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Nathan Coulter-Nile makes way for Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI. 

    Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff


    For Sri Lanka,  Nuwan Pradeep who got injured during practice is fit to play while Lakmal is replaced by Milinda Siriwardana.

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(capt), Kusal Perera(wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    The pitch has tinge of green grass but that is nothing to worry about thinks Michael Slater. Brendon McCullum says it is a 300-plus batting wicket.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl against Australia at The Oval in London.
  • 14:24 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Last time when these two teams met in World Cup 2015, Glenn Maxwell scored a quick-fire century. Will he deliver today?

  • 14:01 (IST)Jun 15, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 20 of World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and Australia from The Oval, London 
    Comments
