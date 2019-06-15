Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya De Silva Strikes Twice, Finch Still Going Strong
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected bowl in Saturday's World Cup match against holders Australia. Karunaratne opted to take advantage of cloudy conditions and a moist pitch at the Oval as he looked to put Sri Lanka in position for their second win of the tournament. "The last few days, it has rained so we want to take advantage of the moisture in the surface by bowling first," said Karunaratne, whose team had seen their previous two matches abandoned due to rain. Australia are aiming for a fourth win from their five matches and skipper Aaron Finch admitted he would have bowled if he had won the toss. "I haven't won a toss for such a long time. I would have bowled first too. I think it will swing around so we'll have to bat well," Finch said. Australia made one change, with Jason Behrendorff replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile who was ruled out after feeling "a little bit sore". (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:15 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Aaron Finch scores his 24th ODI half-century with a single. He has looked in sublime touch since ball one.
Aaron Finch brings up his half-century off 53 balls. He looks in excellent form.
- 16:09 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Dhananjaya de Silva strikes for Sri Lanka as David Warner departs for 26. Warner didn't read the ball well and pays the price for it. de Silva pitched the ball full angling in to the stumps and Warner initially wanted to play off the front foot but later got back on the backfoot thinking to make room and cut it but the ball was pitched too full and rattled his stumps.
- 15:44 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Consecutive boundaries for Aaron Finch. The ball was pitched short and outside off-stump, Finch set himself quickly for that ball and punched it off the backfoot to square of the wicket for another four. Finch is looking in good touch as he is relying more on timing than his power.
They're 53/0 after the first 10 overs.
- 15:18 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Isuru Udana gave his all to stop the ball inside the fence but failed and rammed into the board in the process. He seems to have injured himself. Not a good news for Sri Lanka as he is one of the designated pacers in the team.
A worry for Sri Lanka as Isuru Udana leaves the field with an injury after hurting himself attempting to prevent a four.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019
- 14:45 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Nathan Coulter-Nile makes way for Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI.Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason BehrendorffFor Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep who got injured during practice is fit to play while Lakmal is replaced by Milinda Siriwardana.Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(capt), Kusal Perera(wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl against Australia at The Oval in London.
- 14:24 (IST)Jun 15, 2019Last time when these two teams met in World Cup 2015, Glenn Maxwell scored a quick-fire century. Will he deliver today?
