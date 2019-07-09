Special prayers are taking place in various temples in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Anxious fans are performing 'havan' in the Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. Other temples in the holy city are also holding special recitations of the 'Ramayana' and prayers are being held for the victory of the Indian team in the semi-finals.