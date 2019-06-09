South Africa, minus the services of their premier fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, will face a powerful West Indies side in a must-win World Cup 2019 clash for the former at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, who have made the worst possible start at the World Cup, losing three matches on the trot, need to win their last six matches in the round-robin format to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. However, it will be a huge ask for South Africa as the West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball in their previous two matches. So far, nothing has been going South Africa's way as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out due to injury while Lungi Ngidi is also unfit for the game on Monday.

When is the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 10, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)