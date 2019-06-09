 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 June 2019 16:39 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

South Africa have made a poor star to their World Cup 2019 campaign.

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball in their previous two matches © AFP

South Africa, minus the services of their premier fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, will face a powerful West Indies side in a must-win World Cup 2019 clash for the former at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, who have made the worst possible start at the World Cup, losing three matches on the trot, need to win their last six matches in the round-robin format to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. However, it will be a huge ask for South Africa as the West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball in their previous two matches. So far, nothing has been going South Africa's way as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out due to injury while Lungi Ngidi is also unfit for the game on Monday.

When is the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 10, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa have made a poor star to their World Cup 2019 campaign
  • West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball
  • South Africa's way as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Preview: Struggling South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash
World Cup 2019 Preview: Struggling South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni's Gloves, ICC Asks BCCI
AB De Villiers
AB De Villiers' Comeback Plan Rejected By South Africa Management, Selector Says "No Regret"
South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris
South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.