4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut hard! Back of a length ball outside off. Cottrell is guilty of giving him width to play with. De Kock says thank you very much and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, de Kock looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe. Length ball outside off, de Kock slashes it wide of point. As there was rain earlier on the outfield is not as quick and Roach from third man runs to his left and saves it before the ropes. Two runs taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the fielder. Full on off, de Kock drives it but it is straight to mid off.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball. Back of a length ball right on the body. de Kock looks to defend it but it lobs off his glove but luckily for him it falls in no man's land on the side of the pitch.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery, de Kock pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! Overpitched on off, It is in Markram's zone and he beautifully creams it through mid off for a boundary. This should get Markram going.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Markram nudges it to leg side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Aiden plays it to covers.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Markram drives it to mid on.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Quinton tucks it towards the leg side for a run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Roach bowls it down the leg side, de Kock looks to flick but misses it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short on the body, Markram flicks it to the man at mid-wicket off the higher half of the bat. End of an eventful over. 7 runs off it but more importantly a wicket. Holder will take that happily.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! West Indies draw the first blood. Once again the West Indies pace bowler has got an early wicket. Cottrell hits the length hard around off, Amla looks to go hard at it with his cut. Sheldon though generates extra bounce off the surface and Amla ends up edging it to wide slip. The young Chris Gayle there takes a simple catch. Cottrell brings out his trademark salute. The West Indies are up and running and once again Amla fails in this World Cup.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Amla pushes it to the man at cover.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will go to the fence. Good length ball on off, Amla lashes onto it and slashes it through point for a boundary. First one off the day and it has come off the bat of Amla. Glorious one to have the first boundary off the day.
2.2 overs (3 Runs) Good shot but the outfield seems to be very slow today. Back of a length ball on middle and off, de Kock pulls it right off the middle through mid-wicket. Brathwaite gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ropes. The batsmen take three. That would have raced away to the fence in any other ground.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, de Kock plays it to covers.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Just a run off Roach's first. Good, tight start for him too.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the body, Amla looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla taps it back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, de Kock pushes it to the man at cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Peach of a ball from Roach. Good length ball on off, Roach hits the deck hard and it moves away after pitching. De Kock looks to play it inside the line but misses. The ball clips something and goes to the left of Hope, behind the stumps.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Amla is off the mark too. He gets a good length ball on off, Amla drives it through covers and gets a couple. Tidy start from Cottrell.
0.5 over (1 Run) First runs off the day. Back of a length ball on middle, de Kock tucks it towards square leg and gets a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full for the first time from Cottrell, de Kock pushes it to mid on.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss. Length ball outside off, de Kock looks to cut it again but this time misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, de Kock cuts it hard but straight to the man at point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cottrell starts with a good length ball outside off, de Kock leaves it alone. Not much movement on the first ball for Sheldon.