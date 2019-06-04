India will begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against a beleaguered South Africa on Wednesday. India are the only team to have not played a match yet, while South Africa have already lost two games, being outplayed by England and then Bangladesh . With the long league providing chances to all teams, South Africa would be hoping to get the better of India and put some points on the table. However, India are never pushovers, so this would be quite a contest.

India have had the worse of exchanges in World Cup cricket, as is evident below:

World Cup head to head:

India vs South Africa

Matches: 4

South Africa won: 3

India won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

India however beat South Africa by a big margin of 130 runs in the 2015 World Cup, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a fine century after Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets as South Africa were restricted to 177 runs.

India are the only team that has yet to take the field and the entire nation and cricketing fraternity is looking forward to their arrival.