 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony

Updated: 04 June 2019 08:43 IST

India plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked ODI bowler in the world.

Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
India begin their World Cup 2019 campaign on Wednesday when they face a South African team in turmoil. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led Team India will finally begin their World Cup 2019 campaign when they taken on a beleaguered South Africa at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. The Proteas are going through a mini-crisis after losing their opening two matches -- to England and Bangladesh, respectively -- and a loss against India could spell doom for the South African.

The two-time world champions plan to push South Africa towards elimination in Southampton by deploying a feared bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked one-day international bowler in the world.

Jasprit Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal lend variety to India's attack, but their primary weapon in seaming English conditions will be the pace bowlers.

"Bowling is going to be India's strength," former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar told AFP.

"India would be favourites alongside Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horses. The rest are all underdogs."

Kohli, in his first 50-over World Cup as captain, is the key to India's batting, with his 10,843 runs in 227 ODI matches at an average of 59.57.

The 30-year-old's importance to India is not lost on South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, who tried some mind games ahead of their potentially feisty clash when he called the skipper "very immature".

"I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word (during an Indian Premier League game). And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry," Rabada told cricinfo.

"I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse."

'Strange things happen'

Rabada leads South Africa's injury-hit pace attack, with Lungi Ngidi sidelined after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's defeat against Bangladesh.

Veteran paceman Dale Steyn is also a doubt after missing the first two games with a shoulder injury.

But Faf du Plessis' side expect to be bolstered by the return of batting star Hashim Amla, who missed the last game after being hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer against England.

Thrashed by England in their tournament opener, the Proteas' 21-run defeat against Bangladesh at the Oval has put them in a perilous position.

But South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is confident his team can still make amends for their wretched start.

"There have been some bad days in my career. I've learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world," the 23-year-old said.

"We can always bounce back, we are a team that bounces back, from situations and we will definitely do it again."

South Africa great Jaques Kallis believes taking advantage of potential first-match rustiness from India could be his former team's best hope of getting back on track.

"It doesn't get any easier against India but it's their first game and our third, so maybe that could give us the edge we need," Kallis said.

"Strange things happen in this sport and if we can get a win then I think we are still good enough to be a contender."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Hashim Mahomed Amla Hashim Amla Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India begin World Cup 2019 campaign with clash vs South Africa
  • India are the last of the 10 teams to launch their challenge
  • South Africa have lost both their matches in the World Cup so far
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Queen Elizabeth, Fans Ask Him To Bring Back Kohinoor
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Queen Elizabeth, Fans Ask Him To Bring Back Kohinoor
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss