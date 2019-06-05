 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Prayers Offered For India's Success In Opening World Cup Match Against South Africa

Updated: 05 June 2019 12:27 IST

South Africa, who lost both their matches at the hands of England and Bangladesh, will try to turn things around against India.

Prayers Offered For India
This is India's first match in the tournament while South Africa will be playing their third match. © AFP

India is all set to play the first match of this edition's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday and the people in Varanasi offered prayers in the temple for the team's success in the match. ''Vedic Mantras'' were chanted in the temple of Varanasi so that team perform well in the premier tournament and also for bowlers' lethal attack in the World Cup, which will help India to have a good start in the tournament.

"We are praying that 'God gives strength to team India so that team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, win a one-sided match.' Not only this we prayed that India beat all the teams and win the World Cup" Acharya Pandit Rajendra Trivedi, one of the fans who offered prayers, told ANI.

Ramesh Verma, another fan, said: "We have taken blessings from Bholenath for India's success. We will win all the matches and I think we will win the World Cup for the third time. India is the strongest team with good batsmen and bowlers."

This is India's first match in the tournament while South Africa will be playing their third match. South Africa has lost both their matches at the hands of England and Bangladesh. So, they will try to turn things around in this match.

However, India are a tough contender and will be entering in the field with a ''favourite'' tag on their shoulder. It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether South Africa will be able to change their fortunes from now on or India will justify their favourite tag.

India will compete with South Africa at the Rose Bowl cricket ground on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India is all set to play the first match of 2019 ICC Men's World Cup
  • They will face South Africa at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday
  • People in Varanasi offered prayers in the temple for the team's success
Related Articles
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: India Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: India Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Has "A Good Laugh" Ahead Of The World Cup Opener With South Africa
India vs South Africa: Imran Tahir, South African Player To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Imran Tahir, South African Player To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, India Bowler To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, India Bowler To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, India Batsman To Watch Out For
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, India Batsman To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.