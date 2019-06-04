 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs South Africa: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 04 June 2019 11:56 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The Rose Bowl will be abuzz as India begin their World Cup 2019 against South Africa in the introduction of the most anticipated team in the cricketing world.

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will play host to the South Africa vs India Cricket World Cup clash. © AFP

India begin their World Cup 2019 league engagements with a match against South Africa on Wednesday. India's appearance has been anticipated in a big way, especially since all the other teams in the tournament have already taken the field with varied degrees of success. India have been keeping a low profile and the fans are all eager to see Virat Kohli and his boys display their wares against South Africa, who have had a forgettable World Cup 2019 so far. The Hampshire region will be a virtual traffic jam as Indian fans will surely clog the stands and the streets.

Match details:

India vs South Africa

When: June 5, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Southampton

Stadium: The Rose Bowl (The Ageas Bowl)

India are two-time World Cup champions, having lifted the crown in England in 1983 and then at home in 2011.

South Africa, on the other hand, have not been successful with their World Cup ventures and the start to the 2019 campaign also does not generate much confidence in their chances.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8 Cricket
Highlights
  • India begin their World Cup 2019 league engagements vs South Africa
  • The Rose Bowl will play host to India vs South Africa clash
  • The India vs South Africa match will start at 3:00pm IST
