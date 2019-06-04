India begin their World Cup 2019 league engagements with a match against South Africa on Wednesday. India's appearance has been anticipated in a big way, especially since all the other teams in the tournament have already taken the field with varied degrees of success. India have been keeping a low profile and the fans are all eager to see Virat Kohli and his boys display their wares against S outh Africa, who have had a forgettable World Cup 2019 so far . The Hampshire region will be a virtual traffic jam as Indian fans will surely clog the stands and the streets.

Match details:

India vs South Africa

When: June 5, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Southampton

Stadium: The Rose Bowl (The Ageas Bowl)

India are two-time World Cup champions, having lifted the crown in England in 1983 and then at home in 2011.

South Africa, on the other hand, have not been successful with their World Cup ventures and the start to the 2019 campaign also does not generate much confidence in their chances.