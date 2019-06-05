9.6 overs (1 Run) Another short one and on the body, Rohit once again helps it on its way, this time to fine leg for one. End of Powerplay 1. It was a bumpy start for India but it is their side who will be happier after it. They are 34 for 1.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Well left! This is just outside off, Rohit knows where his off stump is and shoulders arms to this one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit guides it to point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Angled on the pads, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Almost plays it on! Back of a length on off, Kohli has a poke at it but the ball goes off the inside edge. Over the stumps and towards the left of the keeper for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit plays it late and down to third man for one.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over! Finally Kohli scores off his 12th ball against Morris. On the pads, he works it behind square on the leg side and takes a brace.
8.5 overs (0 Run) 11 dots in a row now for Kohli! Don't think that will frustrate him though. On off, it is kept out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Second time in a row Kohli looks to run it down to third man but does not get it past gully.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Kohli once again looks to guide it down to third man but fails to beat the gully fielder.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again, Kohli blocks it solidly.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump line. Kohli pushes it to mid on.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Rohit has got into his own now. Short and wide outside off, Sharma stands tall and slashes it past point for a boundary. 15 from the over, all the pressure that was building has been released.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fantastic by de Kock! He saved four runs for his side. Short and down the leg side. Rohit looks to pull but misses. De Kock dives to his left and stops it. Not cleanly but ensures there are no extra runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Solid as a rock! Gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That biggie has probably got Rohit going! He now opens the face of the bat and guides it down to the third man fence. No fielder there so a boundary. 10 from the last two balls. Momentum shifting now.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant shot by Rohit Sharma! Just used the pace of the bowler brilliantly. It is short and on the body, Sharma helps it on its way and clears the backward square leg fence with ease.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Loose, very loose from Rohit. This is slightly fuller and it is shaping away. Rohit goes fishing at it away from the body, gets beaten.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Rohit defends it. Rabada collects it and throws it back to the keeper.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, it is! A maiden! Length and on middle, Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man but the fielder at gully dives and saves a run. 5 dots now, a maiden?
6.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a length and around off, Kohli defends it nicely. 4 dots.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, left alone.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on middle, wants to hit the front pad of Kohli. He gets his bat down in time and pushes it to mid on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Solid! Length and on off, Kohli plants his front foot forward and defends it.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss to end! Once again does not get the yorker right. Sharma pushes it back to the bowler. End of a successful over for the South Africans, 1 run and 1 wicket off it. Rabada's figures read 3-0-3-1 now!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark! He pushes this towards mid off and gets to the other end quickly.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter. Kohli strokes it to mid on again.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Looks to bowl a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Kohli mistimes it towards mid on.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Welcomes Kohli with a brute of a bumper. Virat does really well to duck under it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Dhawan is out of here. A well-deserved wicket for Rabada. He could have easily had two by now but has to be happy with one at the moment. It is a length ball and on off, it angles away. Dhawan looks to flirt inside the line off the back foot but due to the angle, the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of de Kock. The South Africans are pumped up. Early wicket for them, just what they wanted.