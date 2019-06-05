9.6 overs (0 Run) Good pace and bounce! On the pads, the ball skids through and also bounces a touch extra. Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. Just the singe from the 10th. India on top after Powerplay 1.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another one which is angled into the batsman, van der Dussen works it to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Rassie plays this late and just wide of the fielder at third man. The batsmen run two.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Rassie defends this towards point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, the batter pushes it to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Rassie finds mid on with the drive.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Unplayable! He got the last two in and this time Kumar gets this one to nip away after pitching it on off. There is also extra bounce. Du Plessis is surprised by it, he looks to defend but the ball beats the outside edge. Tremendous start from India, relentless pressure has been applied from both ends.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another one which comes in from off, Faf du Plessis looks to push it down to mid off but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Gets this one to jag back in from off, Faf looks to keep it out but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on off, Faf prods forward and defends it out.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Faf pushes it to mid off.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Another confident shot by Rassie. He pushes it firmly to the right of cover and takes one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Just a single from the over then! Length and on off, Faf leans into it and pushes it to mid off. 4-0-11-2, Bumrah's figures so far.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease now and angles this on off, Faf pushes it to mid on.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Faf du Plessis leans into it and pushes it to covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another one which is shorter in length, this one takes off after pitching. Du Plessis does well to hop and defend it by taking one hand off the handle.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and lands it on off, Faf stands tall and defends it out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rassie pushes it through covers and takes one early in the over.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nope, poor ball to end the over! This is angled onto the pads, Faf works it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! Pitches it on off and gets this one to come back in. Faf stays rooted to his crease and defends it onto the ground. 5 dots, a maiden?
6.4 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter from wide of the crease and then gets it to straighten. Faf goes back and defends it out.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Once again, it is on a length and outside off, Faf shoulders arms to it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery again and on off, Faf is solid in defense.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Faf goes back and defends it.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Gets off the mark with a confident stroke! Length and around off, Rassie plants his front foot forward and pushes it square on the off side for two. Another successful over for India comes to an end.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bumrah gets his man! He is on fire here! Both the openers back in the hut within Powerplay 1. Loose shot to be honest this one. The length is just behind a driving one and it is outside off. De Kock goes hard at it and away from the body. The ball catches the outside edge and goes quickly to third slip where Kohli takes a sharp catch. Quinton usually does well against India and has been in superb form of late also. But he departs cheaply today leaving his team in trouble.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Another quick single! Length and on off, this one stays a touch low. Faf defends it towards cover for a quick run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, de Kock plays it with a closed face of the bat and towards mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side this time, de Kock strokes it to mid off.