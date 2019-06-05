49.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Short and wide outside off, Tahir looks to cut but misses. Rabada does not take a bye. Tahir will be facing the last ball. Not sure why he did not run there.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Length and on off, Rabada strokes it to covers for one.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) Wide outside off, Rabada gets it off the bottom through covers. Rabada wants two. They go for it and the poor throw from the deep makes it easy for them.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Morris holes out! End of a very good and important innings from him. He perishes in the attempt to find the fence. Full and outside off. Morris hits it hard but fails to get the elevation he would have wanted. Kohli at long off runs in and takes a good catch.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Goes wide outside off, Morris looks to smash it but misses.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A wild swing and a miss! Slower one and outside leg, KG looks to hit it on the leg side again but misses. It goes over the bat and stumps. 6 from Bumrah's last. Another excellent day for him with the ball. His figures are 10-1-35-2.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Welcome boundary again for South Africa. A full toss on off, Kagiso shows a straight bat and hits it past mid off.
48.4 overs (1 Run) SAFE AGAIN! Good attempt though from Bumrah. This is once again angled into the batsman. Morris looks to go over long on but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat. It lobs behind Bumrah who turns and runs towards the ball. Puts in a dive in the end but fails to get to it. A single taken.
48.3 overs (0 Run) That was very quick! This is angled into the batsman, Morris looks to hit it across the line but is late in the shot. He ends up hitting it back to the bowler. 2 dots and a single so far in the 49th.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Rabada manages to drag this through mid-wicket for one.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Good change in pace! Slower one and outside off, Rabada looks to hit it through covers but misses.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full in length, Morris squeezes it down to long on and by the time the fielder gets to the ball and returns it back in play, the batsmen take two.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
47.4 overs (2 Runs) Top edge, safe! A slower bouncer outside off, Rabada tries to pull but it bounces onto his bat and takes the top edge. Falls safely towards fine leg and they take a couple.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Morris cracks it off his back foot but fails to place it better. He lets out a big grunt as it goes to sweeper cover for just a single.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kagiso rocks back and slaps it down to long on for one.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on off, Rabada forces it down to long off for a couple of runs.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Well, no yorker! He bowls it on a back of a length. Rabada makes room and then slaps it hard but straight to the deep cover fielder for a run. 9 from the over. They would love the last three to also go for a minimum of 9 runs.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Another short one and this time Rabada misses the pull. Two short balls in a row. Be ready for a yorker.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Brings the 50-run stand up. This partnership has given the South African bowlers something to bowl at. A short one on middle, Rabada looks to pull but it goes off the higher portion of the willow towards mid-wicket for two.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Slower one and outside off, Morris looks to flash it through the off side. The ball goes off the outside edge, bounces in front of Dhoni who does not collect it cleanly. It rolls towards fine leg and a run is taken.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Morris makes room and Bumrah bowls a low full toss. Chris latches onto it and smacks it past the left side of the mid off fielder for a boundary.
46.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, Rabada does well to jam it down to long on for one.
45.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A dot to end! Slower one and outside off, Morris looks to go downtown again but misses.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but short! The slower one on middle, Morris looks to loft it but is early into the shot. It hits the bottom and lands in the vacant mid on region for a couple. 200 up. They would love at least 30 more here.
45.5 overs (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE! Slower one but it is way too wide of off. Wided.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Back of a length on off, Rabada pushes it towards cover for one.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Hit nicely but only for a run! A low full toss on middle, Morris hits it down to long on for one.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on the pads, Rabada looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Morris gets no timing behind his drive. Still it rolls down to long off for one.
45.1 overs (1 Run) False start for him. He bowls it wide outside off and it has been wided.