39.6 overs (1 Run) Fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it through square leg for a single. 57 needed off 60 balls.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) That's a brilliant stop! Morris on the shorter side outside off, Dhoni stays back in the comfort of his crease and punches it sweetly through covers. Tahir runs across to his right in the deep to make the stop and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Goes on his toes to a short ball and pushes it past the diving short extra cover fielder. But the mid off is quite square and he cuts it off.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it back.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce and movement! Morris has extracted that quite a few times from this track. This one nips back in from a good length and pings Dhoni on his thigh pad. It rolls towards point and there is a confusion over a run. Not taken in the end.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhoni pushes it with an angled bat to covers.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A back foot punch by Dhoni and it travels to sweeper for another single in this over. Doing it with ease, India.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Feeds room outside off, the length is on the shorter side, Rohit steers it down to third man and rotates the strike.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Too full in length around off, Rohit wristily pushes it down to mid on.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Slants in a length ball on off, Dhoni helps it out towards mid-wicket. The ball rolls to the left of the fielder inside the ring and MS quickly calls his partner through for a single.
38.2 overs (1 Run) A little bit of width on offer outside off, Sharma opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man for one. Moves to 96!
38.1 overs (0 Run) Hurls a length ball outside off, Rohit strides forward to cover the line and shoulders arms.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Morris bangs in a short ball on middle, Dhoni stands tall to get on top of the bounce and plays a rocketing pull shot through square leg for a boundary.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal for an lbw! Morris gets a good length ball to shape back into the batsman from around off, Dhoni moves across a bit to play it but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Maybe, the impact is outside off.
37.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Nearly kissed the gloves! Short in length and on middle, Rohit tries to hook but misses and it goes perilously close past his gloves.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it on a good length outside off, some extra bounce there, Rohit stays back and pats it down from the upper half of his bat to point.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, a solid back foot punch by Dhoni to sweeper cover for a run.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped down the ground! Back of a length delivery outside off, Rohit rocks on the back foot and flat-bats it to the long off fence. A bit like a tennis forehand, would have been handy in the French Open going on!
36.4 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it back to the bowler.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Finds point again. A little bit of width on offer outside off, Rohit cuts from the back foot but straight to Duminy. He makes a half stop and hurts his fingers also.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Sharma brings his bat down in time and keeps it out to the off side.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Rohit gets on the front foot and pushes it with an angled bat to point.
35.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Dhoni looks to cut but this ball was a little too full to do so. He gets beaten.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through covers for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) The googly, Dhoni picks it and guides it through point for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Dhoni works it to square leg.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rohit now strokes it down to long off for one.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.