34.6 overs (0 Run) Stays on the back foot and strokes it to the right of the bowler. A diving effort by Tahir to complete the over.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it through the line. Not much timing but it's in the gap at covers for a run. 150 comes up for India. 78 needed in 91 now.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and knocks it down through mid off for another single in this over.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Tahir offers extra air this time but fails to land it. Dhoni takes it on the full and cracks it square of the wicket on the off side for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Sharma goes on the back foot and punches it to long off for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track to a full ball and bunts it to long off for an easy run.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on the pads, clipped on the leg side but the mid-wicket fielder quickly stopped it.
33.5 overs (1 Run) This time Tabraiz tosses it up and lands it full on middle, Dhoni drives it down past the bowler to long on for a run.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, forced in on middle, Dhoni keeps it out from the crease towards mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning down the leg side, Dhoni tries to flick but misses.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Extra flight this time, it dips and lands full on middle, MS flicks it straight to mid-wicket. There is a short leg in place also, interestingly.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Dhoni goes on the back foot and punches it back to the bowler.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball landing full on off, Dhoni gets forward and pushes it to covers.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A googly to end the over, Rohit is happy to block it.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Rohit lunges and defends it out.
32.4 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Sharma crouches a bit and glides it wide of short third man for a couple of runs.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Walks forward and pushes a full ball down through mid on for a single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Comedy in the middle of the pitch! Rohit flicks a full delivery towards square leg and Dhoni sets off for a run. The Indian keeper batsman then hesitates but Rohit wants a single after seeing the misfield. MS is late in realizing that and eventually runs for the single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Dhoni remains on the back foot and plays it down to point. A wicket maiden from Kagiso!
31.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on middle, Dhoni covers the line and defends it back firmly.
31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rabada strikes to remove Rahul. The 85-run stand has been broken. Can South Africa still believe? They have another 88 runs to play with. A fuller length ball around off, speared in at 137 kph, it probably holds up a bit after landing and Rahul is early into his shot. He ends up chipping it in the air and du Plessis takes the simplest of catches at mid off. A good responsible knock under pressure by KL but he would have loved to stay till the end and make his start count.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping back in a bit after hitting the deck, Rahul watchfully sees the line, judges the movement and then makes a leave.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rahul taps it down to point and screams 'wait on'.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Floats it up outside off, Rohit once again opens the face of the bat and guides it past the right of point for two. 10 from the over. India cruising at the moment. 89 needed.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Plays the sweep shot through square leg and takes two.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahul pushes it through covers for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Sharma eases it down to long off for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rohit keeps it out.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away! Opens the face just at the end. Rohit leans into it and carves it behind square on the off side and it races away to the fence. Runs leaking now.