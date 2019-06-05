 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 June 2019 17:53 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

South Africa vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SA vs IND Latest Score

34.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Miller taps it down in front of cover-point.

34.5 overs (1 Run) Offers width outside off, Andile reaches out for it and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.

34.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Kumar digs in a bouncer on middle, Andile sits under it.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a good length around leg, Miller eases it behind square leg and picks up a single.

33.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off and this one drifts back in. AP covers his off pole and shoulders arms to it.

33.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and on off, AP guides it to point.

33.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, it is kept out.

33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Much-needed for South Africa. Andile dances down the track and also makes room. He gets to the pitch of it and whacks it over covers for a boundary. SA vs IND: Match 8: Andile Phehlukwayo hits Kedar Jadhav for a 4! South Africa 132/5 (33.3 Ov). CRR: 3.94

33.2 overs (1 Run) Works it down to long on with the angle but only for a run.

33.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Outside off, Miller goes back and looks to punch it through the off side but does not connect.

32.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Outside off, Phehlukwayo watches it go through to the keeper.

32.5 overs (0 Run) A solid defense. Length and on middle, Phehlukwayo defends it out.

32.4 overs (1 Run) Third single in the over as Miller works this with soft hands towards mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs in quickly and does not allow a second.

32.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards deep square leg for one.

32.2 overs (1 Run) Good shot but for a run! Full and on off, this is hit towards the right of mid off for one.

32.1 overs (0 Run) A little too straight to begin with! Miller works it to mid-wicket.

31.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and it is kept out again. Just a single from the over.

31.5 overs (0 Run) This time, fires it quicker. Phehlukwayo goes back and pushes it to covers.

31.4 overs (0 Run) On off, it is kept out.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Even slower and shorter, it does not bounce at all. Miller waits, waits and waits and then pushes it down to long on for one.

31.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, it starts outside off and then drifts in. Miller defends it.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Miller guides it to point.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over, first of this match! Shortish and outside off, swinging away further, Phehlukwayo drops his wrists and allows it through to Dhoni.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Back to bowling short. Digs in a bouncer in the line of the stumps, Andile sits under it.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent follow-up delivery. Bumrah was setting up Phehlukwayo by pitching it short and this time he hits the blockhole. Credit to Andile to be aware of the situation and keeping it out at the last moment.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer around leg at 126 kph, Phehlukwayo picks the length early and ducks underneath it.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Good pace and bounce again. Bumrah dishes out a back of a length ball on off, angling away from the batsman, Phehlukwayo shoulders arms.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off, Andile remains back footed and defends it to the off side.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs South Africa Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs South Africa Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sachin Tendulkar Impressed By Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Impressed By Virat Kohli's Proactive Captaincy During World Cup Opener
India vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.