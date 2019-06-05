29.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Andile whacks it past cover for a one.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and on the stumps, AP pushes it back to the bowler.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Miller guides it through point for one.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) Works it with the turn through mid-wicket. Calls for two straightaway and gets it.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Very slow outside off, Miller seems to be done in pace, in the end he strokes it back to the bowler.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Phehlukwayo makes room and Jadhav fires it on the stumps. Andile strokes it through covers for one.
28.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a productive over for South Africa. On a length and around off, it is kept out.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for South Africa. Good shot as he plays it against the angle. On middle, Miller shuffles across and works it through mid-wicket.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close! Phehlukwayo taps it towards cover and wants a run. Miller obliges. The ball bounces at a good height for Kohli, who has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. However, replays show, Miller's dive would have saved him.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Very full this time and on middle, Phehlukwayo jams it out to mid off.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Andile defends it onto the ground.
28.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! On middle and angling away. Miller looks to flick but due to the angle, the leading edge is produced. It goes over cover for a run.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off, Phehlukwayo looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the bottom edge and down towards third man for two.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He pushes it towards mid off. The cover fielder runs across and stops it.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, AP cuts it through point for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Just outside off and it has been left alone.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full outside off, Miller strokes it through covers for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Very full this time, Andile finds cover with a good drive.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Gives it air, gets it to drift in and then turns it away from off. Phehlukwayo lunges and looks to defend but is beaten. Dhoni collects the ball and whips the bails off but AP is well in.
26.4 overs (0 Run) The googly outside off, Phehlukwayo first looks to cut but then seeing the ball turn back in, he guides it to covers.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Miller looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but away from the fielder! Kuldeep gives it air and lands it on off, Phehlukwayo hits it down to long off for one.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, AP pushes it to covers.
25.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Miller works it with the turn to square leg.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Phehlukwayo dances down the track and is almost beaten in the flight. He gets bat to ball in the end and it goes through mid-wicket for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Phehlukwayo hits it hard onto the ground and towards the bowler.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole and it is kept out.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Miller goes back and punches it down to long off for a run.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off and turning back in! Miller defends.