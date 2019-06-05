14.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat towards the leg side.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 50 up for India! Loopy and on middle, Virat clips it a bit aerially but safely through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Kohli lunges and pushes it towards short mid on.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and strokes it through mid off for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A googly landing on off, Rohit goes on the back foot and defends it with the spin.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Gives it air and lands it on middle, Kohli strokes it down to long off and gets to the other end.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit shoulders arms to it. A tight over by Phehlukwayo.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kohli works it through mid-wicket this time.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the stumps, Rohit nudges it through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A lapse of concentration there for Rohit. He feels for a ball which is way outside off, luckily for him, he gets beaten.
13.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... and safe again! Length and outside off, Kohli goes hard at it. The ball flies off the outer half, past point and down to third man for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A little more shorter and on the pads, Kohli works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) The length is slightly behind this time, Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit strokes it down to long off.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air on middle, Kohli whips it down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Leans into it and pushes it through covers for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Kohli jams it through covers for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good connection this time. Width on offer outside off, Kohli forces it from the back foot to sweeper cover for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, Kohli pulls but mistimes it down to mid on. Looking a bit rusty, the Indian skipper.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, it's clipped through square leg for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rohit mishits his square cut towards point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call. Phehlukwayo serves a good length ball on middle and gets it to angle into the batsman. Rohit tries flicking it on the leg side but misses. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire shakes his head. South Africa decide to review it. The Ultra Edge finds no inside edge, giving some hope to the Proteas, but the Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping the leg stump. Sharma survives and will continue.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a short delivery on off, Virat strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Kohli punches it down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Kohli smashes this towards the bowler, Tahir sticks one hand out and fields it.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he eases it down to long on for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter again on off, Rohit waits for it and then guides it to point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rohit prods forward and defends it onto the ground.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Rohit defends it.