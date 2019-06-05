4.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Just a single from the over! Back of a length on off, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Once again gets it to straighten from off. Rohit looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards cover.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rohit works it towards mid on.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole and it is on a length. Rohit defends it onto the ground.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length again but the line is outside off, left alone.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Length and on off, Rohit pushes it through covers for a couple.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A part of bat comes off! A yorker at 146 KPH on off. Dhawan jams it out towards mid-wicket. A smile though on Dhawan's face. It may not be his favorite bat. Another testing over from Rabada comes to an end.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Rohit pushes it through covers for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another one which goes past the outside edge. Not a lot you can do with that ball. Length and on off, it pitches and jags away. Rohit plays inside the line and gets beaten.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUCH! This is angled into the leg pole. Rohit looks to play it with a closed face of the bat but it straightens and hits Rohit near the box.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rohit stays behind and defends it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit lets it be.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery and on off, Dhawan gets right behind the line and defends it towards point.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was too easy! Short and on the body, bounces at a good height for the batter. Dhawan pulls it through square leg and bags the first boundary of the innings.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Once again the ball balloons over the point fielder! Luck just not going South Africa's way. Another delivery which takes off from nowhere. Hits the top part of the bat and lobs over Duminy for a run.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery! Another length ball and this one pitches on off which means Rohit has to play at it. He looks to with not a long stride. The ball straightens and goes past the outside edge.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rohit goes back and keeps it out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Dhawan taps it towards cover and takes off. The fielder gets to it quickly and underarms it towards the bowler's end but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Length and on off, Sharma guides it towards point. End of a brilliant, brilliant first over by Rabada. He could have so easily had a wicket but it is not to be.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! On a length and around off, Rohit stays rooted to his crease as he looks to defend. The ball straightens and beats the outside edge.
1.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Rabada is not happy! He screams in anguish! Faf is the culprit. It is a tough chance but someone of du Plessis' caliber, you would expect him to take it. Short and on the body. Rohit looks to pull but the ball hits the glove and lobs towards second slip. Faf runs in and dives forward to take it but can't hang on. South Africa need to take such chances. They do not have a lot to defend.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rohit defends it solidly.
1.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! That is a brute of a ball! Back of a length this time and it takes off after pitching. Dhawan looks to defend but the ball hits the top portion of the bat and luckily for the batsman, it lobs over point for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OHHHH! Good delivery to begin with by Rabada. Length and on off, it pitches and then moves away. Dhawan looks to stroke it through the off side but misses. That shot is not needed so early on.
0.6 over (1 Run) Another misfield! South Africa have not started off well here. This is pushed towards cover where Rassie makes a half-stop and a run is taken. Three from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Nicely driven! Flighted ball and on off, Dhawan strokes it to covers.
0.4 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark now as he pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
0.3 over (1 Run) On the shorter side, Dhawan chops it towards cover-point. Phehlukwayo there misfields and gets the chase underway by conceding a run. They can't afford this, they need to be brilliant in the field today.
0.2 over (0 Run) A low full toss on off, Dhawan jams it out towards the bowler who runs to his right and pushes it towards cover. No runs conceded.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a flatter and shorter ball on middle, Dhawan goes on the back foot and punches it towards mid-wicket.