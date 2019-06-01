 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 01 June 2019 11:32 IST

South Africa and Bangladesh have played three matches against each other in the World Cup, out of which South Africa emerged victorious on two occasions compared to Bangladesh's one.

South Africa are just marginally ahead of Bangladesh in World Cup head to head stats. © AFP

Bangladesh knocked England out of the World Cup 2015 and they did the same to India in 2007 World Cup. So they are not weak opponents by any means and when South Africa meet them in their second match of World Cup 2019, they will be wary of that. The two sides have played three matches against each other in the World Cup, of which South Africa emerged victorious on two occasions compared to Bangladesh's one.

World Cup head to head:

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Matches: 3

South Africa won: 2

Bangladesh won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

South Africa are just marginally ahead of Bangladesh in head to head stats. But we know things like rankings and stats all go for a toss in a tournament like World Cup and all that matters is match-day performance and Bangladesh have the potential to cause big upsets.

